No Rest for the Wicked: How to fast travel

No Rest for the Wicked has a pretty extensive map to explore. Luckily you can fast travel to speed up your adventure – but the process can be a little confusing. So, here’s how to fast travel and how the feature works in No Rest for the Wicked.

Most RPGs have some form of fast travel. After all, it’s important to give the player the chance to explore the map with ease – as not many want to travel along a road for hours on end. Thankfully, fast travel allows for speedy exploration and more of a focus on certain boss fights, weapons, and quests.

However, when it comes to No Rest for the Wicked, fast travel can be a little confusing. So, with that in mind, we’ve explained how to unlock fast travel, how to use the feature and everything you need to know about its conditions.

How to unlock fast travel in No Rest for the Wicked

To unlock fast travel in No Rest for the Wicked you’ll need to complete the prologue, then head into Sacrament and defeat the first major boss battle against Warrick the Torn.

When you’ve done this, head into Sacrament and you’ll see a small message explaining that fast travel has been unlocked. Once you see that, head to the east side of the city and look for the Whisper Point (blue tendrils of light). Once you find it, simply interact with the Whisper and unlock fast travel.

How to fast travel in No Rest for the Wicked

Once you’ve unlocked fast travel, you’ll be able to get around the map a little easier, even though there are a few unusual conditions, which have been detailed below.

Nevertheless, to fast travel in No Rest for the Wicked, all you need to do is head to the Whisper and select the fast travel option, making your travel extremely simple.

How does fast travel work in No Rest for the Wicked?

While fast traveling is pretty easy in No Rest for the Wicked, its conditions can make it a lot more tactical than similar RPGs.

Essentially, you only have two fast travel points, Sacrament and your last unlocked Whisper. So, if you’re in Sacrament it’ll teleport you to your most recently unlocked Whisper, if you’re at your most recently unlocked Whisper, it’ll teleport you to Sacrament.

As such, it’s important to be careful when unlocking certain Whispers, especially if you intend to return to a previous location. However, you can always attempt to walk there as exploring without teleporting isn’t impossible.

