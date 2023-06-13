Final Fantasy XVI voice cast: All characters and actors

Final Fantasy XVI will feature plenty of interesting characters all brought to life by a talented cast of voice actors. Here’s every confirmed character in Final Fantasy XVI so far, and the actors who portray them.

The Final Fantasy franchise is no stranger to iconic characters with protagonists including Cloud and Titas, lovable party members like Vivi, and some of the best villains in all of gaming.

Final Fantasy XVI is almost here, and this latest installment in the beloved JRPG franchise will introduce fans to a new host of characters who will all be brought to life by talented voice actors.

Here’s every confirmed character and voice actor featured in the game so far.

Clive Rosfield – Ben Starr

Square Enix Benn Starr is the voice behind Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI.

Clive Rosfield is the main protagonist of Final Fantasy XVI and is voiced by the actor, Ben Starr. Throughout the game players will get to experience Clive’s life at various stages, starting in his adolescent teen years up to his early thirties.

Prior to his work on the game, Starr has previously appeared in A Way Out and Quantum Break, however, he is most well known for starring in the British drama series Jamestown.

Joshua Rosfield – Logan Hannan

Square Enix Joshua is voiced by young actor Logan Hannan.

Joshua is Clive’s younger brother in Final Fantasy XVI and the second son of the Archduke of Rosaria. He is also the Dominant of the Pheonix who awakened to the Eikon’s power at an early age.

He is brought to life by young actor Logan Hannan, who video game fans may recognize for his role as Hugo in the Plague Tale series.

Jill Warrick – Charlotte Mcburney / Susannah Fielding

Square Enix The voice actors Charlotte Mcburney and Susannah Fielding both play Jill.

Jill Warrick is a childhood friend of Clive and Joshua who grew up alongside them in Northern Rosaria.

She is voiced by two different actors in the game, Charlotte McBurney voices the younger version of Jill seen during flashback gameplay sequences, while Susannah Feilding brings adult Jill to life. McBurney starred as Amica, alongside Logan Hannan in the Plague Tale series, and Fielding portrayed Amy Simpson in the Forza Horizon games.

Cidolfus Telamon – Ralph Ineson

Square Enix Ralph Ineson brings the Final Fantasy XVI version of Cid to life.

Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI’s take on Cid. He’s a soldier turned outlaw who aims to create a safe haven for magic users and other outcasts.

Ralph Ineson is the voice actor behind Cidolfus in the game. He’s had a seasoned career, appearing in many iconic franchises like Harry Potter and Game of Thrones, and has lent his voice talents to video games in the past, playing Charles Vane in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag.

Benedikta Harman – Nina Yndis

Square Enix Benedikta is voiced by the actor Nina Nydis.

Benedikta Harman is an intelligencer from the Kingdom of Waloed. She is brought to life in Final Fantasy XVI by the voice actor Nina Nydis.

Nydis has appeared in a number of theatre and TV roles, such as the hit British drama Peaky Blinders. She has also provided voice work for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion, so fans of the franchise may already recognize her.

Hugo Kupka – Alex Lanipekun

Square Enix Hugo is voiced by Alex Lanipekun.

Hugo Kupka is an economic advisor from the Dhalmekian Republic in Final Fantasy XVI. He is brought to life by voice actor, Alex Lanipekun.

Lanipekun’s most recognizable video game performance prior to Hugo was in the Horizon franchise, where he appeared as the character Nil in both Horizon Zero Dawn, and its sequel Horizon Forbidden West.

Dion Lesage – Stewart Clarke

Square Enix Stewart Clarke is the voice actor behind Dion Lesage.

Dion Lesage is The Crown Prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque and the leader of the Dragoon Knight Order in Final Fantasy XVI.

This powerful warrior is voiced by Stewart Clarke, an actor who has featured in a number of video games including Horizon: Forbidden West, CrossfireX, and Valkyrie Elysium.

Barnabas Tharmr – David Menkin

Square Enix The voice actor for Barnarbas Tharmr is David Menkin.

Barnabas Tharmr is one of the most mysterious characters in Final Fantasy 16, arriving on the shores of Ash as a titleless and landless wanderer.

Veteran voice actor David Menkin voices Barnabas in the game. The actor has had an expansive career across TV and games and has most recently featured in Valorant and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

That’s everything you need to know about the voice actors in Final Fantasy XVI! Make sure to check out our page on the game for all the latest news and guides.