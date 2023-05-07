Final Fantasy 16 gives first look at abilities and skill trees

Final Fantasy 16 posts a preview video explaining Clive’s abilities and skill tree ahead of the game’s release date.

Final Fantasy 16 is on track to become one of the biggest video game launches of 2023. Ahead of its June 22 debut on the PlayStation 5, Square Enix has teased several aspects of the JRPG. For example, a State of Play announced the name of Clive’s Chocobo – Ambrosia.

In addition to the protagonist’s companion, Final Fantasy 16 informed prospective players how to unlock and upgrade Clive’s abilities. Here’s what Square Enix went over in a short video.

Final Fantasy 16 preview expands on Clive’s skill tree

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16’s official Twitter account posted a one-minute clip featuring Clive’s Eikon-focused skill tree. For example, the Phoenix grants Clive the “Heatwave” skill – which launches a fire shockwave into an enemy for 120 ability points.

The video also showed the difference in power between upgraded abilities. Specific attacks can also be unlearned if players are uninterested in the skill. The ability points will then be refunded to players – allowing them to try various Eikons.

Unlike previous Final Fantasy entries, FFXVI will have an action-oriented battle system. In a past interview, producer Naoki Yoshida discussed changing the combat for a younger audience.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“For the past decade or so, I’ve seen quite a number of opinions saying, ‘I don’t understand the attraction of selecting commands in video games,'” Yoshida said. “This opinion is only increasing, particularly with younger audiences who do not typically play RPGs.”

Additionally, the upcoming title will have a mature rating – a first for the franchise. However, the game’s adult themes have not fared well in some countries.

On May 3, Saudi Arabia officially banned the release of Final Fantasy 16. The Middle Eastern country’s Public Authority for Audiovisual Media boycotted the title due to the publisher’s “unwillingness to make necessary changes.”

It’s unclear if other countries will follow Saudi Arabia’s suit based on FFXVI’s mature rating.