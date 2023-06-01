Final Fantasy 16 demo: Release & how to download

Wondering whether there will be a Final Fantasy 16 demo before release? Well, our hub has rounded up everything you need to know.

After a seven-year wait, the Final Fantasy 16 release date is fast approaching. However, given the franchise’s history of pre-launch demos, fans will be curious if this trend will continue for the upcoming game.

While many long-standing fans have already pre-ordered their copy, there will be players who are still on the fence. This could be down to Final Fantasy 16’s combat or overall setting. So, whether you’re undecided about the game, or just curious to see if there’s a demo, we’ve got the answers you need.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Is there a Final Fantasy 16 demo?

Square Enix A Final Fantasy 16 demo could soon be available.

Square Enix confirmed that there would be a Final Fantasy 16 demo back in November 2022, but an exact release date has yet to be revealed. This comes as no surprise, given that both Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake allowed players to test the new combat system ahead of their releases.

Details regarding the content of the Final Fantasy 16 demo remain unannounced, but we can expect the demo will present an early portion of the game, enabling eager players to get a taste of the storyline and combat encounters.

Article continues after ad

No, Square Enix has yet to announce a Final Fantasy 16 release date. However, it is anticipated to be made available around Thursday, June 8, 2023. In a conversation with Famitsu, which was translated by Twitter user Genki, Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer, and director, stated that the demo would be released approximately two weeks prior to the complete game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During this discussion, Yoshida also expressed his desire to have the progress achieved in the demo transfer into the final version of the game. This would definitely be a bonus of for any players looking to test out the game before launch.

Article continues after ad

How to play Final Fantasy 16 demo

Square Enix The Final Fantasy 16 demo will soon be available to download.

When the Final Fantasy 16 demo becomes available, players can download it through the PlayStation Store. The game will initially be exclusive to PlayStation 5 upon release, meaning it will likely be the only platform to experience the demo at this stage.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to access and play the Final Fantasy 16 demo:

Power on your PlayStation 5 console.

Navigate to the PlayStation Store tab , which is found on the home screen.

, which is found on the home screen. Search for the Final Fantasy 16 demo.

Select ‘ Download .’

.’ Once the installation is complete, embark on Clive’s adventure.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Final Fantasy 16 demo. We’ll make sure to update this page as soon as new information becomes available. In the meantime, check out our Final Fantasy page for more news.