How to watch Final Fantasy XIV 14-hour Live Letter: Date, stream, guests & gameplay

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV will know that the developers sometimes hold special 14-hour long streams during times of celebration or change in the long-running MMORPG. The team will now be hosting the eighth FFXIV stream and have confirmed that this will also be 14 hours long.

The broadcast will feature conversations and gameplay with the development team as well as many of the voice actors from FFXIV. There will also be a “cast of special guests” so we’re likely to see some surprise appearances. The event will also feature a quiz show with members of the dev team, as well as a Q&A segment where the team will answer players’ questions in real-time.

When is the FFXIV 14-hour broadcast?

The 8th 14-Hour FFXIV Broadcast will take place at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, October 7 and October 8, 2022 at 4:00 am (BST) and 14:00 (AEDT).

The Letter From the Producer segment will take place at 9:30 pm PT and 12:30 am ET.

Where can I watch the FFXIV 14-hour broadcast?

You’ll be able to stream the event on the official Final Fantasy XIV YouTube channel, Twitch, and Niconico Live.

What else can we expect to see?

According to the Loadstone, this broadcast will reflect on patch 6.2, Buried Memory, and give us an insight into what may be coming our way in update 6.25.

A scenario-focused segment, involving the game’s lead writers Natsuko Ishikawa, Banri Oda, and Daichi Hiroi will also take place during the 14-hour steam. We’ll also get to hear from producer Yoshi-P before the final segment of the show begins.

The show will then transition into the secondary broadcast which will be hosted by the How Do You Like Hydaelyn? team who will then tackle the Zodiac Weapon Challenge For a full breakdown of the schedule, check out the official page here.

