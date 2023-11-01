FFXIV players frustrated with Fall Guys crossover event as netcode stumbles

Final Fantasy XIV players have vented their frustration at the new Fall Guys crossover event due to poor net code featured in the older MMO.

Final Fantasy XIV is a fairly old game at this point in time. Being released back in 2010, the game has since been taken through several different expansions, a complete revamp of the world, and a lengthy and emotional story. Nowadays, the game is practically unrecognizable from its original iteration.

However, one thing that hasn’t changed much is the game’s netcode. Obviously being as old as it is, there’s a certain level of jank that all FFXIV players have come to know. Normally, this isn’t too big of a deal, since the content in the game isn’t too challenging or doesn’t require tight movements.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s changed with the introduction of the new Fall Guys crossover event. The two games collaborated to provide the best of both worlds to their player base, offering various cosmetic rewards and game modes to indulge in. The only issue for FFXIV is that the netcode has had a pretty negative impact for someplayers.

FFXIV players frustrated at netcode issues during Fall Guys event

The Fall Guys event in FFXIV includes a game mode that has 24 players compete for glory and rewards in several elimination rounds. Similar to the game Fall Guys, the first to reach the crown in the final round wins.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This all sounds fine on paper, but when placed in FFXIV’s net code, the mode has led to its share of issues. Many players have already showcased their crown being stolen by another rival due to odd server issues.

Article continues after ad

Many players are also hunting the achievement of 100 wins, which has further exacerbated the net code issues for them.

It’s unlikely Square Enix can do much to solve these netcode issues in time while the competition is active, meaning that the FFXIV player base might just have to tide this one out for the remainder of the event.