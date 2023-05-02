FFXIV patch 6.4 Live Letter stream: Start time & How to watch

Square Enix will be releasing a new Letter from the Producer to address the details of the FFXIV patch 6.4 update. Here’s everything you need to know.

Final Fantasy XIV‘s 6.4 patch will be arriving on May 23, 2023, and more details on what the update will entail will be addressed in an upcoming Letter from the Producer who will likely update us on what changes are coming to the game.

The update will likely add new story content, raids, some bug fixes, and balance updates to improve the player experience. Here’s everything we know about the patch 6.4 Live Letter stream.

Square Enix The 6.4 patch will update various features.

Letter from the Producer date

You can tune into the Letter from the Producer for FFXIV Patch 6.4 on Friday, May 12 at 4:00 a.m. (PDT) / 11:00 (GMT) / 21:00 (AEST)

For a full breakdown of what’s expected to be added to the game in update 6.4, check out our detailed guide right here.

How to watch the Live Letter

You can watch the latest update for the long-running MMO on Square-Enix’s YouTube and Twitch pages.

Japanese viewers can also watch on the company’s Niconico channel.

So, that’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s next Letter from the Producer. If you’re looking for even more FFXIV content check out some of our guides below:

