Cheating FFXIV player streams hacks for hours on Twitch before being suspended in-game

A Final Fantasy XIV cheater has caused players to ask for better moderation after they were able to stream their hacks for hours on Twitch before being punished.

Final Fantasy XIV is, for the most part, a PvE game. The story and raid content require players to work together to defeat bosses and clear out dungeons. While there is PvP content available in the game, it’s mostly considered as side content that rewards players with mounts, glamor, and more.

Due to the non-competitive nature of the game, cases where players are caught cheating are far and few between. While the game does have a small botting problem, most of the time players are completing content well within the terms and conditions set out by Square Enix.

However, one cheater has caused quite the commotion in the FFXIV community, after they were found live streaming their hacks on Twitch.

FFXIV cheater prompts community to ask for better moderation

The cheater was able to use hacks in the PvP mode Crystalline Conflict and was able to reach areas otherwise impossible. This was all happening live on stream, which racked up over one and a half thousand viewers. Understandably, players were not too impressed with someone messing with the fairness of the mode.

The cheater also used their hacks to expose the botting problem. They went under the floor in the main city of Limsa Lominsa and were able to find over 20+ advertising bots that would flood the chat with real money transaction website ads.

In response to the cheating, Square Enix delivered a 10-day suspension to the account, though not quickly enough in some player’s eyes. Many players were absolutely flabbergasted at the amount of ban the player received, and called upon the developers to introduce better moderation.

“It flabbergasts me that there are people who get permanently banned for using harmless 3rd party tools anonymously and this guy blatantly cheats live on stream and get a 10-day slap on the wrist,” one user complained.

There’s no telling if the cheater’s ban will be extended as of the moment, but with the player base in uproar, Square Enix may need to look into investing in further protection for the players of their beloved MMO.

