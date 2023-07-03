Final Fantasy 16 Thanatos, Usher to the Underworld location and how to beat

One of the strongest Hunt marks that you can fight in Final Fantasy 16 is Thanatos, Usher to the Underworld. Here is a guide on where to find the boss and how beat it in this game.

One of the best ways to challenge yourself in Final Fantasy 16 is by fighting against Hunt marks. These are challenging bosses that you need to locate and defeat for lucrative rewards.

One such boss that you will find on the Hunt board is Thanatos, Usher to the Underworld. This boss is quite difficult and will definitely pose to be a challenge, especially if you’re careless.

So, here’s a handy guide on where to find this boss in Valisthea and how to defeat it in the game.

How to find Thanatos, Usher to the Underworld in Final Fantasy 16?

Thanatos, Usher to the Underworld is a level 42 A rank Hunt mark. In order for this boss to appear on the list, you’ll need to complete the Brotherhood main quest.

Once you meet these pre-requisites, follow the steps below:

Teleport to Kretov Obelisk.

Travel to Titan Wake.

Once you reach there, Thanatos will be waiting for you. The sequence will start with a cutscene followed by the fight.

How to beat Thanatos, Usher to the Underworld in Final Fantasy 16?

Square Enix Thanatos is an extremely difficult boss in Final Fantasy 16

Thanatos being a difficult boss, you need to keep track of the following attacks to defeat it:

Spirits Without : This is a highly destructive attack where Thanatos releases a powerful laser beam. You need to stay behind the boss when it uses this attack. However, the boss is vulnerable at this state which means you can launch your combos and deal a lot of damage.

: This is a highly destructive attack where Thanatos releases a powerful laser beam. You need to stay behind the boss when it uses this attack. However, the boss is vulnerable at this state which means you can launch your combos and deal a lot of damage. Charged Punch : Thanatos will occasionally perform a charged punch which is followed by a huge explosion. Make sure you dodge it.

: Thanatos will occasionally perform a charged punch which is followed by a huge explosion. Make sure you dodge it. Destrudo: Thanatos will often jump in the air and create rings of energy. These rings will expand and also create mini explosions all around. Remember to dodge these rings as much as possible as they will hurt.

Once you are able to track these attacks and understand the timing windows, you will be able to launch counter-attacks and take down Thanatos in no time.

This concludes our guide for Thanatos, Usher to the Underworld in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

