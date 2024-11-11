How to get Perkaholic free on Terminus with Black Ops 6 Zombies Easter Egg

Thanks to this hidden Easter egg, here’s how to get Perkaholic for free on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Black Ops 6 Zombies has been a huge return to form for the round-based game mode, with players diving head first into the two maps, Liberty Falls and Terminus, and quickly working to uncover all the secrets they offer.

From huge Easter egg campaigns, different enemy types, and more, Black Ops 6 Zombies has plenty of replay value and boasts a real challenge for even the most hardcore players.

Naturally, leveling up items and Pack-A-Punching your weapons is vital in ensuring you can deal with the undead hordes that spawn each round. In addition, selecting the best Perk-A-Cola upgrades can be the difference between bowing out in round 15, making it well past the 20 mark, and completing all the side missions.

And while you are typically limited to only four Perks during your playthrough, the Terminus map offers sneaky and well-hidden Easter Eggs that allow you to load up on every Perk in the map for free.

As such, here is everything you need to know about how to get Perkaholic for free on Terminus in Black Ops 6.

How to get Perkaholic for free on Terminus Zombies map

To get Perkaholic for free on Terminus, you must kill 50 fish throughout your run.

Activision

In Terminus, one of the smaller but most useful Easter eggs you can complete on the map revolves around fish. Yes, you read that right.

The map features multiple smaller islands that players can swim or boat over to, and they include different Perks, items, and more.

At each of these locations right near the shore, there will be small schools of fish swimming around that, when killed, will reward you with points.

To kill these fish, throwing grenades into the water or using other explosive items is the best play, given that you can’t see them. Shooting is quite pointless as a result.

Once you have done this, you should have all eight Perk’s in your arsenal.

The game will not track how many fish you have killed, so you’ll have to keep a tally for yourself to know when you are getting close to getting your hands on Perkaholic.

Best spots to go fishing on Terminus

The Bio Labs, Crab Island and the Shipwreck are some of the best spots to find fish.

Activision

However, fish can be found throughout almost every bay on the map and other bodies of water throughout the Labs.

While they can be hard to spot, they will lightly glow on your screen, but with Zombies at every corner, sometimes you’ll have to throw a grenade blindly and hope there are some swimming about.

Fish will respawn at each location at the end of each round, so getting 50 fish kills can be completed early on in the game, as long as you hit each location and have the necessary weaponry.

