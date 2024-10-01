Starfield Shattered Space Serpents Path: What effigy should you choose?

Starfield’s highly anticipated Shattered Space DLC is finally here, and one of its quests lets you explore the House Va’ruun as you enter the sacred city of Dazra and learn all about the backstory of the faction. However, during the quest, you’ll need to make a pretty tricky choice regarding the Effigies.

Naturally, Starfield features some pretty tricky choices in its adventures. Who do you tranquilize in The Duel quest? Which weapon should you use? What ship should you get hold of? Now, there’s one more to add to the list: Which Effigy should you choose on the Serpents Path quest and what impact will it have on your adventure?

Article continues after ad

Luckily, we’ve dived into the challenge to see each outcome. So, here’s how to complete the Serpents Path quest, and which Effigy you should be grabbing.

How to complete the Serpents Path quest

Step One: Blow out the candle

Upon entering The Serpent’s Path, you’ll be met with some intense lore, if you’re interested in learning more about House Va’ruun then it’s recommended to take your time. Nevertheless, just head through the tunnels until you see a Shrine.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda / Dexerto While optional, it’s worth completing these tasks.

Inaza will tell you all about the faction and will ask you to blow out the candle. Do this, as it’ll open the door to the right of you.

Article continues after ad

Step Two: Cast aside your burdens

Then, head through the door and follow the path until you find another shrine, this one will ask you to cast aside your burdens. Sadly, “your burdens” means an item of your choice needs to be sacrificed. We recommend selecting a weapon you don’t care for.

Once this is done, you’re free to head to the next Shrine.

Step Three: Make a leap of faith

This one is a little trickier, as it asks players to make a leap of faith. So, head over to the end of the ledge on the right of the Shrine and jump.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda / Dexerto Despite the name, you need to jump across rather than down.

While it makes sense, don’t just jump into the pool of water below you. For this, you need to jump across to the ledge opposite.

Once across, follow the path through the door to the next Shrine, located inside a large cave.

Article continues after ad

Step Four: Meditate

While in the large cave, be sure to loot everything you can, unless you’re not the type to horde items in your inventory.

Bethesda / Dexerto It may hurt, but your character should be fine.

Keep going along the path until you get to the next Shrine, but don’t get too close to it, as it’s got a corrosive liquid in front. However, after Inaza has told the story, you’ll be asked to ‘meditate’ in the water. While this will drain a bit of your health, it shouldn’t be enough to pose any sort of danger.

Article continues after ad

Step five: A sacrifice

Getting rid of a weapon or item is bad enough, but once you follow the path to the next Shrine, you’ll need to make another sacrifice.

It’s worth noting though, that the Shrine is a little far away, but don’t worry about getting too close, as the element you’ll need to focus on is in the metallic doors to the bottom left.

Article continues after ad

All you need to do is kill the baby Groat to unlock the door above the cage.

Article continues after ad

Step six: Choose your Effigy

Bethesda / Dexerto There are four Effigys to choose from.

Through the doors is the final ritual, where you have to choose two Effigys and place them on an altar. You’re given four different choices, so it’s up to you to choose the ones you best agree with.

Once done, place each on the two altars to the left and right of the main Shrine and head through the doors to speak with Inaza. The character will give you your new title, and inform you to speak to Malibor Dul’Kemf in the High Council.

Article continues after ad

Step seven: Speak to the high council

So, simply head through the elevator and up to the Mourning Ship Cockpit. Inside will be three members of the high council, who will explain what happened to the House and grant you your next quest.

With that, Starfield Shattered Space’s Serpents Path will be complete.

Article continues after ad

Which Effigy should you choose?

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter which Effigy you choose in Starfield Shattered Space, as they only have an impact on what title you’re given.

Bethesda / Dexerto The Effigys will dictate your given title.

As previously mentioned, you’re given the choice of four Effigys during the Serpents Path questline, Devotion, Obedience, Strength, and Perseverance.

Article continues after ad

Below we’ve listed all the combinations and their titles:

Devotion and Obedience = Reverant

Devotion and Strength = Harbinger

Perseverance and Devotion = Diviner

Perseverance and Obedience = Adherent

Strength and Obedience = Armiger

Strength and Perseverance = Vindicator

The titles have no impact on your adventure, so we recommend opting for the title that calls to you the most or simply pick the two Effigys that describe you.

So, that’s how to complete the Starfield Shattered Space Serpents Path questline. While building up the courage to kill the adorable baby Groat, be sure to check out how to get the REV-8 vehicle or the best open-world games like Starfield you just have to try out after you’ve completed the DLC.