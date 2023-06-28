Final Fantasy 16: All Hunts and their locations

Final Fantasy 16’s Hunts are a fantastic element for fighters who are looking for a challenge. So, here are all the available Hunts in Final Fantasy 16 as well as where you can find them.

Sure, following the storyline, enjoying Clive’s relationships with his party members, and exploring all the fantastic locations are undeniably enjoyable, but few elements beat a good fight in a game like Final Fantasy 16. After all, your awesome weapons have to be used somewhere!

Article continues after ad

One set of fights that remains in most players’ minds is the Hunts, which are essentially challenging minibosses Clive can take part in, providing just the right amount of challenge, skill, and cinematic battle scenes. So, if you’re looking for all the Hunts in Final Fantasy 16, you’re in the right place.

All Hunts in Final Fantasy 16

Blizzard There are plenty of monsters to battle in Final Fantasy 16.

Overall there are 32 different Hunts to battle in Final Fantasy 16 with each offering a rather complicated battle. Every hunt in Final Fantasy 16 is listed below:

Article continues after ad

Ahriman

The Angel of Death / Aruna

Belphegor

Dozmare

Sekhret

Severian

Muddy Murder / Flan Prince

A Hill to Die On / Fastitocalon

Soul Stingers

Grimalkin

The Nine of Knives

The Breaker of Worlds / Atlas

Bomb King

The Ten of Clubs

The Mageth Brothers

Ruin Reawakened / Svarog

The Pack

Dread Comet

Carrot

Pandemonium

The Tricephalic Terror / Gorgimera

Gobermouch

Bygul

Agni

Usher to the Underworld / Thanatos

The Blood Moon / Terminus

The Man in Black / Holy Trumpitour

Kuza Beast

The Grim Reaper / Prince of Death

The Wailing Banchee / Gizamaluk

Knight of the Splendent Heart

The Masterless Marauder

All Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix Some of the Hunts are pretty tricky so be sure to prepare yourself.

Knowing all the available Hunts is one thing but knowing where to find them is equally as important. So, here are all the Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Final Fantasy 16 Hunt Location Ahriman Near Martha’s Rest, southeast of Sorrowise The Angel of Death / Aruna Near Northreach, in Central Claireview, Belphegor Located new Eastpool in the Southern section of The Hilt Dozmare Look for Caer Norvent River Gate, just south of Lostwing Sekhret Found Northwest of Greensheaves and just west of Rhiannon’s Ride Severian Near Martha’s Rest, north of Sorrowise Muddy Murder / Flan Prince Located in the Valley of North Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Rosaria A Hill to Die On / Fastitocalon Found just northeast of Velkroy Desert, near The Bandit’s Bed Soul Stingers Found southeast of the Fields of Carava, near the Empty Hovel Grimalkin Northeast of The Jaw and southeast of The Dalimil Inn The Nine of Knives Look north of the Jaw Obelisk The Breaker of Worlds / Atlas Look southeast of Eastpool by Eastern Cressida Bomb King Found in the Crock, southeast of The Dragon’s Aery The Ten of Clubs Look near Dravozd, southeast of the Fields of Carava The Mageth Brothers Find this Hunt in Quietsands near Port Isolde Ruin Reawakened / Svarog Head southeast of Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate The Pack Located on the Gilded Path, near Tabor Dread Comet Look in the Sickle near The Jaw Carrot Head to the Whispering Waters in Three Reeds Pandemonium Look in the western section of Skaithfarr, just northwest of The Shadow Coast The Tricephalic Terror / Gorgimera Found in the southwest section of The Velkroy Desert Gobermouch Located in the western section of Eistla Bygul Look in Kritten Hollow near Ravenwit Talls Agni Found south of Halfcombe near The Edge of Infinity Usher to the Underworld / Thanatos Look in The Gilded Path in Titan’s Wake The Blood Moon / Terminus You’ll find this hunt in the same location as the Bomb King The Man in Black / Holy Trumpitour Head to the end of the Cellar Passage in Lostwing Kuza Beast Located in Balmung Dark, near Ravenwit Falls The Grim Reaper / Prince of Death Look in the Southwestern section of Royal Meadows, northwest of Northreach The Wailing Banchee / Gizamaluk Found in the western section of Vidargraes Knight of the Splendent Heart Head north of Royal Meadows, just north of Northreach The Masterless Marauder Look north of Vidargraes

There you have it, those are all the Hunts in Final Fantasy 16 and where you can find them. While preparing for your next battle, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides and content:

Final Fantasy XVI review | Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Trophies list | Final Fantasy 16 campaign missions: How many main scenarios are there? | Every Final Fantasy XVI enemy | How to get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy XVI | Best Final Fantasy 16 settings for PlayStation 5 | How to get Flametongue Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | How to get Stormcry Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | Final Fantasy 16 romance explained: Can you choose your partner? | Final Fantasy 16: How to save your game | Final Fantasy 16: Does the dog die? | How to unlock Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16? | Final Fantasy 16 level cap: What is the max level?