Final Fantasy 16: All Hunts and their locations
Final Fantasy 16’s Hunts are a fantastic element for fighters who are looking for a challenge. So, here are all the available Hunts in Final Fantasy 16 as well as where you can find them.
Sure, following the storyline, enjoying Clive’s relationships with his party members, and exploring all the fantastic locations are undeniably enjoyable, but few elements beat a good fight in a game like Final Fantasy 16. After all, your awesome weapons have to be used somewhere!
One set of fights that remains in most players’ minds is the Hunts, which are essentially challenging minibosses Clive can take part in, providing just the right amount of challenge, skill, and cinematic battle scenes. So, if you’re looking for all the Hunts in Final Fantasy 16, you’re in the right place.
All Hunts in Final Fantasy 16
Overall there are 32 different Hunts to battle in Final Fantasy 16 with each offering a rather complicated battle. Every hunt in Final Fantasy 16 is listed below:
- Ahriman
- The Angel of Death / Aruna
- Belphegor
- Dozmare
- Sekhret
- Severian
- Muddy Murder / Flan Prince
- A Hill to Die On / Fastitocalon
- Soul Stingers
- Grimalkin
- The Nine of Knives
- The Breaker of Worlds / Atlas
- Bomb King
- The Ten of Clubs
- The Mageth Brothers
- Ruin Reawakened / Svarog
- The Pack
- Dread Comet
- Carrot
- Pandemonium
- The Tricephalic Terror / Gorgimera
- Gobermouch
- Bygul
- Agni
- Usher to the Underworld / Thanatos
- The Blood Moon / Terminus
- The Man in Black / Holy Trumpitour
- Kuza Beast
- The Grim Reaper / Prince of Death
- The Wailing Banchee / Gizamaluk
- Knight of the Splendent Heart
- The Masterless Marauder
All Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16
Knowing all the available Hunts is one thing but knowing where to find them is equally as important. So, here are all the Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Final Fantasy 16 Hunt
|Location
|Ahriman
|Near Martha’s Rest, southeast of Sorrowise
|The Angel of Death / Aruna
|Near Northreach, in Central Claireview,
|Belphegor
|Located new Eastpool in the Southern section of The Hilt
|Dozmare
|Look for Caer Norvent River Gate, just south of Lostwing
|Sekhret
|Found Northwest of Greensheaves and just west of Rhiannon’s Ride
|Severian
|Near Martha’s Rest, north of Sorrowise
|Muddy Murder / Flan Prince
|Located in the Valley of North Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Rosaria
|A Hill to Die On / Fastitocalon
|Found just northeast of Velkroy Desert, near The Bandit’s Bed
|Soul Stingers
|Found southeast of the Fields of Carava, near the Empty Hovel
|Grimalkin
|Northeast of The Jaw and southeast of The Dalimil Inn
|The Nine of Knives
|Look north of the Jaw Obelisk
|The Breaker of Worlds / Atlas
|Look southeast of Eastpool by Eastern Cressida
|Bomb King
|Found in the Crock, southeast of The Dragon’s Aery
|The Ten of Clubs
|Look near Dravozd, southeast of the Fields of Carava
|The Mageth Brothers
|Find this Hunt in Quietsands near Port Isolde
|Ruin Reawakened / Svarog
|Head southeast of Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate
|The Pack
|Located on the Gilded Path, near Tabor
|Dread Comet
|Look in the Sickle near The Jaw
|Carrot
|Head to the Whispering Waters in Three Reeds
|Pandemonium
|Look in the western section of Skaithfarr, just northwest of The Shadow Coast
|The Tricephalic Terror / Gorgimera
|Found in the southwest section of The Velkroy Desert
|Gobermouch
|Located in the western section of Eistla
|Bygul
|Look in Kritten Hollow near Ravenwit Talls
|Agni
|Found south of Halfcombe near The Edge of Infinity
|Usher to the Underworld / Thanatos
|Look in The Gilded Path in Titan’s Wake
|The Blood Moon / Terminus
|You’ll find this hunt in the same location as the Bomb King
|The Man in Black / Holy Trumpitour
|Head to the end of the Cellar Passage in Lostwing
|Kuza Beast
|Located in Balmung Dark, near Ravenwit Falls
|The Grim Reaper / Prince of Death
|Look in the Southwestern section of Royal Meadows, northwest of Northreach
|The Wailing Banchee / Gizamaluk
|Found in the western section of Vidargraes
|Knight of the Splendent Heart
|Head north of Royal Meadows, just north of Northreach
|The Masterless Marauder
|Look north of Vidargraes
There you have it, those are all the Hunts in Final Fantasy 16 and where you can find them. While preparing for your next battle, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides and content:
Final Fantasy XVI review | Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Trophies list | Final Fantasy 16 campaign missions: How many main scenarios are there? | Every Final Fantasy XVI enemy | How to get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy XVI | Best Final Fantasy 16 settings for PlayStation 5 | How to get Flametongue Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | How to get Stormcry Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | Final Fantasy 16 romance explained: Can you choose your partner? | Final Fantasy 16: How to save your game | Final Fantasy 16: Does the dog die? | How to unlock Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16? | Final Fantasy 16 level cap: What is the max level?