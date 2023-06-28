GamingFinal Fantasy

Final Fantasy 16: All Hunts and their locations

Final Fantasy 16 hunts locationSquare Enix

Final Fantasy 16’s Hunts are a fantastic element for fighters who are looking for a challenge. So, here are all the available Hunts in Final Fantasy 16 as well as where you can find them.

Sure, following the storyline, enjoying Clive’s relationships with his party members, and exploring all the fantastic locations are undeniably enjoyable, but few elements beat a good fight in a game like Final Fantasy 16. After all, your awesome weapons have to be used somewhere!

One set of fights that remains in most players’ minds is the Hunts, which are essentially challenging minibosses Clive can take part in, providing just the right amount of challenge, skill, and cinematic battle scenes. So, if you’re looking for all the Hunts in Final Fantasy 16, you’re in the right place.

All Hunts in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 Muddy Murder locationBlizzard
There are plenty of monsters to battle in Final Fantasy 16.

Overall there are 32 different Hunts to battle in Final Fantasy 16 with each offering a rather complicated battle. Every hunt in Final Fantasy 16 is listed below:

  • Ahriman
  • The Angel of Death / Aruna
  • Belphegor
  • Dozmare
  • Sekhret
  • Severian
  • Muddy Murder / Flan Prince
  • A Hill to Die On / Fastitocalon
  • Soul Stingers
  • Grimalkin
  • The Nine of Knives
  • The Breaker of Worlds / Atlas
  • Bomb King
  • The Ten of Clubs
  • The Mageth Brothers
  • Ruin Reawakened / Svarog
  • The Pack
  • Dread Comet
  • Carrot
  • Pandemonium
  • The Tricephalic Terror / Gorgimera
  • Gobermouch
  • Bygul
  • Agni
  • Usher to the Underworld / Thanatos
  • The Blood Moon / Terminus
  • The Man in Black / Holy Trumpitour
  • Kuza Beast
  • The Grim Reaper / Prince of Death
  • The Wailing Banchee / Gizamaluk
  • Knight of the Splendent Heart
  • The Masterless Marauder

All Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 FastitocalonSquare Enix
Some of the Hunts are pretty tricky so be sure to prepare yourself.

Knowing all the available Hunts is one thing but knowing where to find them is equally as important. So, here are all the Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 HuntLocation
AhrimanNear Martha’s Rest, southeast of Sorrowise
The Angel of Death / ArunaNear Northreach, in Central Claireview,
BelphegorLocated new Eastpool in the Southern section of The Hilt
DozmareLook for Caer Norvent River Gate, just south of Lostwing
SekhretFound Northwest of Greensheaves and just west of Rhiannon’s Ride
SeverianNear Martha’s Rest, north of Sorrowise
Muddy Murder / Flan PrinceLocated in the Valley of North Hawk’s Cry Cliff in Rosaria
A Hill to Die On / FastitocalonFound just northeast of Velkroy Desert, near The Bandit’s Bed
Soul StingersFound southeast of the Fields of Carava, near the Empty Hovel
GrimalkinNortheast of The Jaw and southeast of The Dalimil Inn
The Nine of KnivesLook north of the Jaw Obelisk
The Breaker of Worlds / AtlasLook southeast of Eastpool by Eastern Cressida
Bomb KingFound in the Crock, southeast of The Dragon’s Aery
The Ten of ClubsLook near Dravozd, southeast of the Fields of Carava
The Mageth BrothersFind this Hunt in Quietsands near Port Isolde
Ruin Reawakened / SvarogHead southeast of Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate
The PackLocated on the Gilded Path, near Tabor
Dread CometLook in the Sickle near The Jaw
CarrotHead to the Whispering Waters in Three Reeds
PandemoniumLook in the western section of Skaithfarr, just northwest of The Shadow Coast
The Tricephalic Terror / GorgimeraFound in the southwest section of The Velkroy Desert
GobermouchLocated in the western section of Eistla
BygulLook in Kritten Hollow near Ravenwit Talls
AgniFound south of Halfcombe near The Edge of Infinity
Usher to the Underworld / ThanatosLook in The Gilded Path in Titan’s Wake
The Blood Moon / TerminusYou’ll find this hunt in the same location as the Bomb King
The Man in Black / Holy TrumpitourHead to the end of the Cellar Passage in Lostwing
Kuza BeastLocated in Balmung Dark, near Ravenwit Falls
The Grim Reaper / Prince of DeathLook in the Southwestern section of Royal Meadows, northwest of Northreach
The Wailing Banchee / GizamalukFound in the western section of Vidargraes
Knight of the Splendent HeartHead north of Royal Meadows, just north of Northreach
The Masterless MarauderLook north of Vidargraes

There you have it, those are all the Hunts in Final Fantasy 16 and where you can find them. While preparing for your next battle, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides and content:

