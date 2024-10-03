Diablo 4 Season 6 Realmwalker event explained: Seething Realm, Seething Opals, more

Diablo 4 Season 6 brings the terrifying Realmwalkers to Sanctuary. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 6’s Realmwalker events including how to navigate the Seething Realm and acquire Seething Opals.

It’s an exciting time to be a Diablo 4 fan with the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, but you don’t need to have the DLC to partake in the fun. Mephisto’s presence can also be felt in the Season of Hatred Rising.

Diablo 4 Season 6 ties directly into the events going on in the DLC with the Lord of Hatred’s influence seeping into every part of Sanctuary. Nowhere is this more apparent in the zones where Mephisto’s hatred is rising.

Contained within these zones are Diablo 4 Season 6’s Realmwalker events which give this update its flavor. This guide will break down every facet of these Realmwalker events.

Blizzard Entertainment Mephisto is here in Diablo 4 Season 6 and his Realmwalkers come with him.

Diablo 4 Season 6: Zones of Hatred Rising

Much like the incredibly popular Blood Harvests of Diablo 4 Season 2, Season 6 employs a sort of zone event. Denoted on the map by a green demon’s head icon, Zones of Hatred Rising will be filled with the corrupted minions of Mephisto.

In these areas, random portals will spawn flooding the region with hordes of enemies that ambush you. Some of these enemies will be empowered by hatred making them a little sturdier than your average encounters but not so threatening that an optimized build won’t chew straight through them.

The real reason you’ll want to be heading into these Zones of Hatred Rising however is to kick off Diablo 4 Season 6’ Realwalker Events. Nestled in the earth somewhere in these maligned regions is a terrifying new type of demon to kill.

Diablo 4 Season 6: Realmwalker Events

Blizzard Entertainment Keep your eye out for portals like these to kick off a Realmwalker Event.

As you explore the Zone of Hatred Rising, you’ll come across a portal like the one pictured above. This is actually just a small part of the hulking Realmwalker that has burrowed itself in the ground.

At timed intervals, the Realmwalkers will burst forth from their slumber and begin a slow march through the Zone of Hatred Rising. Your aim is to kill the thing but they spend the majority of their travels in an invulnerable state spawning hordes of enemies.

Killing these will fill a meter which causes the Realmwalker to summon Elite enemies known as Bloodbound Guardians. Defeating the Bloodbound Guardians will take off chunks of the Realmwalker’s health.

When the behemoth reaches the end of its progress, you’ll engage it in a boss fight that will be made much easier depending on how many Bloodbound Guardians you managed to take out along the way. If you manage to defeat the Realmwalker, you’ll be able to enter the portal on its back and access the Seething Realm.

Diablo 4 Season 6: Traversing the Seething Realm

In the Season 6 Campfire Chat, Diablo 4 devs called the Seething Realm a “reward dungeon” and that assessment is pretty spot-on. If you’ve managed to take down the Realm Walker and its various minions, nothing you encounter in the Seething realm should give you too much trouble.

The Seething Realm is split into two floors. Making your way through the first floor will lead you to a Realm Gate where you’ll be able to choose what type of reward you gain from the second floor.

By trading a certain number of resources like Murmuring Obols or similar, you’ll be able to select rewards focused on Gold, Materials, Equipment, and Socketables. Within the second floor, you’ll fight enemies that drop more of these rewards before you eventually get to the final area of the Seething Realm.

After fighting even more enemies and Elites, you’ll be able to open a Radiant chest which gives you a tonne of your chosen reward type. Nestled amongst these are the true prize of Diablo 4 Season 6: Seething Opals.

Blizzard Entertainment The Seething Realm’s Realm Gates will allow you to tailor your rewards in Diablo 4 Season 6.

Diablo 4 Season 6: Seething Opals explained

Seething Opals function very similarly to Elixirs in Diablo 4. They are a consumable item that gives your character a number of standardized buffs as well as a unique alteration to enemy drops based on the type of Opal you consume.

Each Seething Opal lasts for 30 minutes and triggers the following effects:

Enemies drop additional rewards based on Opal type (Gold, Materials, Gear, and more).

Kills accumulate reputation with the Zakarum Remnants.

You gain 15% increased Experience.

By choosing which Realm Gate you travel through in the Seething Realm, you guarantee drops of specific types of Seething Opals. Seething Opals of Torment for example will drop Boss Summoning materials for Tormented Bosses.

For players who have the Vessel of Hatred expansion, Seething Opals of Socketables will cause enemies to drop the new Runewords. This will allow you to experiment with the mechanic and craft the ones you desire.

The Experience buff from Seething Opals can also be stacked with Experience Buffs from Elixirs. These Seasonal items are essentially a way to tailor your leveling and grinding experience in Diablo 4 Season 6.

To get the most value out of your Seething Opals, we recommend consuming them before entering a Helltide or beginning a Realmwalker Event. These will flood you with a tonne of enemies that will drop your desired rewards at a massively increased frequency.

Blizzard Entertainment

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4 Season 6’s Realmwalker Events. If you’re looking to prepare further for the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, check out our comprehensive breakdown of the new Spiritborn class.