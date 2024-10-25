Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies: Terminus Pack-a-Punch location

Before starting your first Black Ops 6 Zombies round on Terminus, it’s essential to know where the Pack-a-Punch machine is and how to activate it.

Pack-a-Punch weapons grants increased damage, larger magazines, added effects, and more reserve ammo. The machine is one of the most critical resources in Zombies, as enemies grow increasingly more powerful each round.

Finding the Pack-a-Punch machine on Terminus is no small task, as it is one of the largest maps in Zombies’ history, with multiple islands.

With that being said, let’s jump right into where you can find the iconic machine.

Restore Facility Power

Activate first AMP Generator

Dexerto

When you spawn, go into the room straight ahead. Press Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox to activate the AMP Generator for 500 Essence. Defend the pod for 30 seconds from Zombies.

Activate second Aetherium Maturation Pod

Dexerto

Go down the stairs and into the building on the left. Purchase the next door for 750 Essence. Proceed down another set of stairs and purchase the door on the right for 1000 Essence. Activate the second AMP Generator for 500 Essence.

Activate third Aetherium Maturation Pod

Dexerto

Go back outside from the area you came from and purchase the locked door for 1250 Essence.







2. Follow the purple arrows and remove the rubble in front of the Bio Lab for 1500 Essence.

3. Go to the end of the cave area and purchase one final door for 1750 Essence.

Dexerto

In the middle of the Bio Lab, purchase and defend the final AMP generator. After completing it, the entire map will have power.

Resurface the inclined lift

Dexerto

Once the power is on, dive into the water below the third AMP generator and activate the inclined lift for 500 Essence

Pack-a-Punch your weapon

Dexerto

After the Pack-a-Punch machine rises out of the water, it is available. It’s important to note that its location will change depending on which round you reach.

At the start of round 12, the lift raises to the surface, and at 15, it descends back down. It’s unclear if this happens every three rounds or if there is some other pattern to when it moves.

Pack-a-Punch cost

Upgrading the first tier for your weapon will cost 5,000, however, the second will cost you 15,000 points, and the third will cost 30,000 points.

Naturally, every new weapon you upgrade for the first time will cost 5,000 points, so there’s no need to reserve your kills or weapons in that respect.

So, that’s how to find Pack-a-Punch in Terminus on Black Ops 6 Zombies. Before diving in, be sure to check out our weapons tier list to ensure you’re upgrading the best guns. Or take a look at the best controller settings, PC settings, and audio so you’re always playing at your best.