Should you kill or sneak past the Dragon in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Combat is the real heart of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Sure, you can hang out with your Followers and browse the stores, but at its core, ATLUS shines through its turn-based battles.

Early on, the demo throws a tough enemy your way – a sleeping Dragon you’ll encounter within the first few hours as you head toward Grand Trad’s capital. When you reach it, you’re faced with a decision: sneak past or take on the Dragon.

In this guide, we’ll look at both options, helping you decide which fits your playstyle and offering tips on how to beat the Dragon if you’re ready for the fight.

Should you kill or sneak past the Dragon?

Dexerto/ATLUS

I recommend trying to beat the Dragon in Metaphor: ReFantazio. The rewards for beating him are worth it. But if you ultimately can’t, just reload the previous save and sneak past it. Let’s go over what happens in each scenario:

If you sneak past the dragon , you can grab one glimmering treasure on the path to the right and a second one on the path to the left before making an exit. Make sure you don’t go near the dragon, and don’t get spotted by the smaller mobs.

, you can grab one glimmering treasure on the path to the right and a second one on the path to the left before making an exit. Make sure you don’t go near the dragon, and don’t get spotted by the smaller mobs. However, if you want to fight the Dragon, just walk right up to him. After the battle, he flies out of the cave, but you can still snag his spoils: 1 Grand Iron, 1 Glossy Fur, 1 Onyx, 1 Dragon’s Indignation Greatsword (111 ATK, 95 HIT). It can be purified at the city’s church.

How to beat the Fire Dragon Mauna

Dexerto/ATLUS

At first glance, the Dragon might seem like a “come back later” boss, but you can actually take it down when you first encounter it. Here’s how:

The Dragon is weak to ice magic, so make sure to bring along a Mage (or two) to spam ice-based spells – namely, Blizz. This will be your key to dealing solid damage.

I used two warriors to keep up a constant barrage of skills while occasionally throwing in party-wide healing. The damage adds up quickly, so don’t hold back. Ideally, the protagonist should be the Mage.

The real challenge is that the Dragon appears right after a boss fight, so you might be low on MP. Be sure to manage your resources or use items to replenish your MP before jumping into the battle.

