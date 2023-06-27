Final Fantasy 16: How to get Scarletite

Scarletite is one of the hardest resources to find in Final Fantasy 16, but there are a few ways to guarantee its drop in this popular game. So, here’s how to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy XVI.

Described as “one of the hardest metals known to man,” Scarletite is highly sought after by Clive, with its resource crafting powerful items such as Excalibur and the Drakeslayer’s Belt. However, it’s extremely tricky to find and is an incredibly limited resource.

Thankfully, there are a few ways you can grab Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16, meaning, as long as you know where to look, you can become as powerful as possible. So, here’s how to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy XVI.

How to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16

You can earn Scarletite by defeating certain Notorious Marks or completing the Hot Water side quest in Final Fantasy 16. So, depending on whether you prefer questing or hunting, you’ll still be able to get this extremely useful resource.

Hunt certain Notorious Marks

However, you can’t just defeat any Notorious Mark, rather you’ll need to find four different monsters to battle. Those are:

Dozmare, The Griffin (Rank B, Level 28)

(Rank B, Level 28) Fastitocalon (Rank B, Level 34)

(Rank B, Level 34) The Ten of Clubs (Rank B, Level 35)

(Rank B, Level 35) The Holy Trumpitour (Rank B, Level 36)

To find these hunts, simply head to the Hideaway and look at the Hunt Board. If you can’t find the board, you’ll likely need to complete the ‘Gathering Storm’ questline.

Complete the Hot Water side quest

If fighting isn’t really your thing, you can also get Scarletite by completing the ‘Hot Water’ side quest. To do so, simply follow these steps:

Complete the ‘Follow the Crystal’ quest. Head over to the Dhalmekian Republic’s Dalimil Inn. Speak to a character called Xaver.

We won’t spoil the quest, but follow the story and you will find yourself with some handy Scarletite.

There you have it, that’s how to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16. While completing the Hot Water side quest or battling the Notorious Marks, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy 16 guides and content:

