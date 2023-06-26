Final Fantasy 16 Berserker Ring: How to get & abilities

As one of the better rings in Final Fantasy 16, the Berserker Ring is highly sought after by players looking for an edge in battle. So, here’s how to get hold of the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16 as well as what it does in this popular game.

Sure, exploring the world and enjoying the riveting story of Final Fantasy 16 is a lot of fun, but so is fighting, especially when there are so many amazing enemies to battle. However, as epic as most of the boss battles are, they can sometimes get pretty tricky, which is why kitting out Clive with the right equipment is so important.

One such piece of equipment you should definitely think about getting is the Berserker Ring, which is arguably one of the better rings in Final Fantasy 16. So, here’s how to get hold of this amazing Berserker Ring and what it does.

How to get the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16

Square Enix

Thankfully, getting hold of the Berserker Ring is relatively easy in Final Fantasy 16. All you need to do is reach 85 Renown then head over to the Patron’s Whisper and complete the ‘Pillow Talk’ donation.

Once you’ve completed the Pillow Talk donation, the Berserker Ring will be yours, it’s really that simple.

Final Fantasy 16 Berserker Ring abilities

Once you have the Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll want to know what it does and how helpful it can be to Clive.

Essentially, the Berserker Ring will temporarily increase Clive’s attack proficiency with each precision dodge, making it invaluable during a tricky fight.

So, there you have it, that's how to get hold of the legendary Berserker Ring in Final Fantasy 16 as well as what it can do.

