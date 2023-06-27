Where to find potions in Final Fantasy 16

Potions are essential aspects of Final Fantasy 16 as you need them to make your fights easier. Here is a guide on how to obtain potions within this game.

Final Fantasy 16 is an RPG game, which means that potions play a huge part in its gameplay. Potions are basically the healing items in this game that you can use during combat. The world of Final Fantasy 16 is filled with dangerous bosses and fighting them without healing items is not a good idea.

Therefore, having access to all of these is crucial for a smooth experience during your journey through Valisthea. As such, a guide on how to obtain these potions has been discussed in this article.

Square Enix Healing potions are extremely essential items in Final Fantasy 16

How to obtain potions in Final Fantasy 16

Potions can be obtained in a few different ways while playing Final Fantasy 16. The various ways have been listed below:

Exploring the world of Valisthea

Purchasing from merchants

Rewards from various chests

While exploration and chests are good options, purchasing from merchants will be your most reliable method for obtaining these potions. You can buy potions at merchants like Charon’s Toll as long as you have the Gil to pay for them.

The two different kinds of healing potions alongside their effects and price has been listed in the table below:

Potions Effects Price Potion Restores 20% of Health 200 Gil High Potion Restores 40% of Health 400 Gil

It is also important to note that Potions will unlock after you finish the ‘Home, Sweet Home’ main mission. You can further increase the number of potions to hold and their potency by completing even more quests later down the line.

This concludes our guide on how to obtain potions in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

