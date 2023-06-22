How to get Stormcry Sword in Final Fantasy 16

Wielding Final Fantasy 16’s Stormcry Sword early on will make Clive a rather formidable figure. If you’re unsure of how to uncover this weapon or even how to craft it, our guide will make the process nice and easy for you.

Square Enix has gone for an even more combat-focused approach to Final Fantasy 16 and there is once again no traces of the series’ legendary turn-based mechanics. Much like Final Fantasy 15, the newest iteration of the title concentrates on delivering hard-hitting, real-time action.

With Clive Rosfield at the helm, FF XVI players will need to utilize all the elements of combat to succeed. This will include hunting down and securing many of the game’s best swords to become more powerful. The Stormcry Sword is one of these swords and can set players up for many hours.

If the weapon has eluded your grasp, we’re going to reveal all about the Final Fantasy 16 blade.

How to get Stormcry Sword in Final Fantasy XVI

The Stormcry Sword becomes available in Final Fantasy 16 once you’ve reached main mission number 15. When this mission has been completed, you’ll need to go to The Hideaway where you’ll be able to craft the Stormcry Sword.

Like any other sword of this nature, though, you will need some resources on hand to actually craft the weapon and make it a reality. Thankfully, unlike other swords in the game, you only need one material to create it – one Wind Shard.

This weapon is capable of dishing out 135 base damage and if you want a tiny bit more information and lore behind the weapon, here’s the official description that comes with it: “So spurred by her cries did wind become storm – Eikonmachy – Book of Gales 13:32.”

To flesh out your Final Fantasy 16 knowledge even more and learn even more cool things about the game, we have plenty of other guides for you to check out below:

