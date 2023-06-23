How to get the Gotterdammerung Sword in Final Fantasy 16

The Gotterdammerung Sword is comfortably the best weapon in Final Fantasy 16. Meaning, you’ll definitely need to pick it up at some point if you want to dominate the game, and we’ll show you how.

Down the years, the goal for many players has been to find the best weapons in every Final Fantasy game. Even though Final Fantasy 16 shakes up the formula a bit, you can still get Clive the one weapon to rule them all – the Gottendammerung Sword.

This overpowered bit of kit will make you as effective as possible in a skirmish. Given that the game is filled with some pretty dicey encounters, you’re going to need firepower. To get your hands on Final Fantasy XVI’s Gotterdammerung Sword, we’ve put together a handy little guide for you to follow.

Square Enix

How to get the best weapon in Final Fantasy XVI

To obtain the Gotterdammerung Sword in Final Fantasy 16, players will need to acquire and upgrade the Ragnarok Sword.

The process for actually getting the Gotterdammerung Sword is a fairly convoluted one but for good reason. Having a true endgame weapon with massive DPS potential should be a test of trials and tribulations, so let’s walk you through the steps:

The first step to acquiring Gotterdammerung is to accept and complete the mission: Blacksmith’s Blues IV. You’ll need to have finished the three previous sidequests first to unlock it, and completing it will give you the Ragnarok Sword. Next, you’ll need 3x Orichalum, 2x Dark Steel, and 1x Primitive Battlehorn. Hand over all the materials, along with Ragnarok, to Blackthorne and he will craft you the Gotterdammerung.

It does a whopping 375 base damage and will absolutely eviscerate most standard enemies in a much shorter space of time. The weapon will also prove immensely useful in New Game+ or Final Fantasy mode.

For more news and guides concerning Final Fantasy XVI, we have plenty of other guides down below for you to use:

