Final Fantasy 16: What are hunt battles & how to find them

There’s a lot of action-packed content in Final Fantasy 16 but what exactly are hunt battles in the game? Here’s everything you need to know.

Final Fantasy 16 is filled to the brim with exciting content for fans to enjoy, and whether you’re tackling the main story or picking up side quests, you’ll be involved in plenty of action-packed battles throughout your time in the game.

There are a myriad of creatures Clive will face on his journey, and some are notably stronger than other enemies. For players looking for a real challenge in the game, engaging these enemies in hunt battles is a great way to test your combat skills.

Here’s everything you need to know about hunt battles in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Hunt battles can be accessed via the hunt board.

What are hunt battles in Final Fantasy 16?

Hunt battles are fights against Notorious Marks in Final Fantasy 16. These powerful beasts spawn in various areas throughout Valisthea and will provide you with a significant challenge.

You can run into Notorious Marks while you’re exploring the world, but you can also access them as hunt battles which can be activated via the notice board in Cid’s hideaway.

Square Enix Each hunt battle is graded from C – S.

The hunt board will provide you with information on a specific Notorious Marks location, and assign it a rank from C – S with C being the least challenging. S rank Marks are some of the toughest content in the game, so before taking on any S rank enemies you’ll want to make sure you’re fully prepared.

Furthermore, while the hunt board will give you location details, you’ll still need to find the creature yourself solely through navigating the area that’s been described on the board, so that in itself can be quite tricky!

Completing hunt battles will reward Clive with exciting resources, and a solid amount of XP, and will increase your Renown which in turn will increase the number of donations you receive from NPCs.

More hunt battles will become available as your progress through the game so be sure to check for new challenges often whenever you head back to Cid’s hideaway!

That’s everything you need to know about hunt battles in Final Fantasy 16. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

