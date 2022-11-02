FFXIV update 6.28 patch notes: Job changes, Crystalline Conflict, & new Data Center

Final Fantasy XIV 6.28 patch is now live and adds a brand-new Data Center as well as various bug fixes and balancing.
The Final Fantasy XIV Online 6.28 patch mostly fixes some bugs and balances out gameplay with some nice job adjustments for Buried Memory. However, it also adds a brand-new Data Center called Dynamis to the game now that it’s easier for players to switch servers.
Below, we’ll cover them all in the 6.28 patch notes in detail, courtesy of Final Fantasy’s own Loadstone website.
Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.28 notes
The story of Buried Memory continues in Final Fantasy XIV’s latest update.
Here are all the FFXIV 2.28 patch notes in full:
Battle System
The following jobs have been adjusted:
- Warrior
- Fell Cleave: Potency increased from 470 to 490
- Upheaval: Potency increased from 360 to 370
- Reaper
- Lemure’s Slice: Potency increased from 200 to 220
- Plentiful Harvest: Potency changed from 520-800 to 720-1,000
- Communion: Potency increased from 1,000 to 1,100
- Bard
- Empyreal Arrow: Potency increased from 200 to 230
- Machinist
- Heat Blast: Potency increased from 180 to 200
- Drill: Potency increased from 580 to 600
- Air Anchor: Potency increased from 580 to 600
- Wildfire: Potency for each weaponskill landed increased from 220 to 240
- Chain Saw: Potency increased from 580 to 600
- Black Mage
- Foul: Potency increased from 560 to 600
- Xenoglossy: Potency increased from 760 to 800
- Enochian: Magic damage increase changed from 20% to 21%
- Arcanist/Summoner
- Fester: Potency increased from 300 to 340
- Inferno: Potency increased from 700 to 750
- Earthen Fury: Potency increased from 700 to 750
- Aerial Blast: Potency increased from 700 to 750
- Red Mage
- Enchanted Riposte: Potency increased from 220 to 280
- Enchanted Zwerchhau: Potency increased from 100 to 150, while combo potency increased from 280 to 340
- Enchanted Redoublement: Potency increased from 100 to 130, while combo potency increased from 470 to 500
- Red Magic Mastery III: Increases the potency of Enchanted Riposte, Enchanted Zwercchau, and Enchanted Redoublement.
- Sage
- Phlegma III: Potency increased from 510 to 600
PvP
The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:
- Dark Knight
- Eventide: Time required to fill the limit gauge increased. Potency changed from 10,000-20,000 to 6,000-24,000
- Gunbreaker
- Draw and Junction: While under the effect of Junction Healer, targets in the area of effect of certain actions will still be healed even if obstructed by objects on the field.
- Nebula: Potency of reflected damage increased from 3,000 to 4,000
- Aurora: Regen potency increased from 3,000 to 4,000
- Relentless Rush: Relentless Shrapnel effect now reduces target’s damage by 4%
- Monk
- Snap Punch: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000
- Demolish: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000
- Riddle of Earth: Recast time reduced from 30 seconds to 25 seconds
- Ninja
- Shukuchi: Hidden effect duration reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds
- Huton: Movement speed effect reduced
- Bard
- Powerful Shot: Movement speed while casting increased
- Machinist
- Blast Charge: Movement speed while casting increased
- Bishop Autoturret: Ground targeting radius increased from 1m to 5m to improve the clarity of targeted area of effect
- Aether Mortar: Duration of effect that increases the damage a target takes increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds. Barrier effect duration also increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds
- Dancer
- Honing Dance: Damage reduction effect increased from 20% to 25%
- Black Mage
- Soul Resonance: Apocatastasis effect removed
- Summoner
- Ruin III: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000
- Astral Impulse: Potency increased from 6,000 to 7,500
- Fountain of Fire: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000
- Megaflare: Targets in the area of effect now take damage even if obstructed by objects on the field
- Red Mage
- Magick Barrier: HP recovered via healing actions reduced from 20% to 10%. Effect duration decreased from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.
- Frazzle: Reduced HP recovery effect via healing actions decreased from 20% to 10%. Effect duration decreased from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Targets in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.
- White Mage
- Afflatus Misery: Range reduced from 30 yalms to 25 yalms
- Miracle of nature: Range reduced from 15 yalms to 10 yalms
- Astrologian
- The Balance: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.
- The Bole: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.
- The Arrow: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.
Crystalline Conflict
When Season 3 ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.
Players finishing in Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).
Learn more about rewards.
- Tier rewards for Season Three must be claimed before the end of Season Four.
At the start of Season Four, all competitors will be placed five risers below where they finished Season Three, with zero Rising Stars.
Items
The following items are now dyeable:
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Barbut
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Plate Mail
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Gauntlets
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Trousers
- Valerian Terror Knight’s Sollerets
- Valerian Dragoon’s Barbut
- Valerian Dragoon’s Mail
- Valerian Dragoon’s Gauntlets
- Valerian Dragoon’s Trousers
- Valerian Dragoon’s Sollerets
- Valerian Smuggler’s Bandana
- Valerian Smuggler’s Gilet
- Valerian Smuggler’s Halfgloves
- Valerian Smuggler’s Gaskins
- Valerian Smuggler’s Highboots
- Valerian Fusilier’s Pot Helm
- Valerian Fusilier’s Gambison
- Valerian Fusilier’s Halfgloves
- Valerian Fusilier’s Sarouel
- Valerian Fusilier’s Boots
- Valerian Rogue’s Bandana
- Valerian Rogue’s Gilet
- Valerian Rogue’s Halfgloves
- Valerian Rogue’s Gaskins
- Valerian Rogue’s Highboots
- Valerian Shaman’s Temple Chain
- Valerian Shaman’s Chasuble
- Valerian Shaman’s Dress Gloves
- Valerian Shaman’s Smalls
- Valerian Shaman’s Boots
- Valerian Wizard’s Hat
- Valerian Wizard’s Robe
- Valerian Wizard’s Fingerless Halfgloves
- Valerian Wizard’s Longkilt
- Valerian Wizard’s Pattens
- Xenobian Hood
- Xenobian Surcoat
- Xenobian Gauntlets
- Xenobian Breeches
- Xenobian Sollerets
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Wings
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Mail
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Gauntlets
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Breeches
- Valerian Rune Fencer’s Thighboots
- Valerian Brawler’s Hat
- Valerian Brawler’s Acton
- Valerian Brawler’s Gloves
- Valerian Brawler’s Bottoms
- Valerian Brawler’s Thighboots
- Valerian Archer’s Hat
- Valerian Archer’s Acton
- Valerian Archer’s Gloves
- Valerian Archer’s Bottoms
- Valerian Archer’s Boots
- Valerian Vedette’s Hat
- Valerian Vedette’s Acton
- Valerian Vedette’s Gloves
- Valerian Vedette’s Bottoms
- Valerian Vedette’s Thighboots
- Valerian Priest’s Hat
- Valerian Priest’s Top
- Valerian Priest’s Gloves
- Valerian Priest’s Bottoms
- Valerian Priest’s Boots
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Hat
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Top
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Gloves
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Bottoms
- Valerian Dark Priest’s Boots
System
A new logical data center and Worlds have been added for the North American region:
New Logical Data Center
- Dynamis
Newly Established Worlds
- Halicarnassus
- Maduin
- Marilith
- Seraph
Resolved Issues
The following issues have been addressed:
- An issue when undertaking the Omicron daily quests “Well Below Standard,” “A Fertile Blend,” and “Using Their Heads” wherein the icon next to quest objectives in the Duty List appeared green even when they were not completed.
- An issue in the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon wherein ground-targeted actions did not function properly when targeting certain locations during boss battles.
- An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Meteodrive inflicted by the monk action Meteodrive could still execute the action Purify.
- An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Hysteria inflicted by the reaper action Tenebrae Lemurum could still execute the action Purify.
- An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight was not immediately applied to party members.
- An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight did not immediately trigger when its requirements were met.
- An issue wherein players under the effect of Kardia or Kardion granted by the sage action Kardia could not be healed by the sage actions Eukrasian Dosis, Eukrasian Dosis II, and Eukrasian Dosis III.
- An issue on island sanctuary wherein players can reattempt to capture certain animals after failing under certain conditions.
- An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Viera under certain conditions.
- An issue wherein the graphics of the Tall Tails hairstyle did not display properly when riding certain mounts.
- An issue when equipping the Manderville Axe wherein the graphics of the action Heavy Swing did not display properly in PvE or PvP under certain conditions.
- An issue on island sanctuary wherein gathering multiples of a single item would only count once toward the “Agri-culture” and “Mine Now” achievements.
- Other minor text issues have also been addressed.
So, that’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.28.
If you're looking for more FFXIV content check out some of our guides below:
