FFXIV update 6.28 patch notes: Job changes, Crystalline Conflict, & new Data Center

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Final Fantasy XIV 6.28 patch is now live and adds a brand-new Data Center as well as various bug fixes and balancing.

The Final Fantasy XIV Online 6.28 patch mostly fixes some bugs and balances out gameplay with some nice job adjustments for Buried Memory. However, it also adds a brand-new Data Center called Dynamis to the game now that it’s easier for players to switch servers.

Below, we’ll cover them all in the 6.28 patch notes in detail, courtesy of Final Fantasy’s own Loadstone website.

Square Enix FFXIV patch 6.28 adds a brand new Data Center for NA.

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.28 notes

The story of Buried Memory continues in Final Fantasy XIV’s latest update.

Here are all the FFXIV 2.28 patch notes in full:

Battle System

The following jobs have been adjusted:

Warrior Fell Cleave: Potency increased from 470 to 490 Upheaval: Potency increased from 360 to 370

Reaper Lemure’s Slice: Potency increased from 200 to 220 Plentiful Harvest: Potency changed from 520-800 to 720-1,000 Communion: Potency increased from 1,000 to 1,100

Bard Empyreal Arrow: Potency increased from 200 to 230

Machinist Heat Blast: Potency increased from 180 to 200 Drill: Potency increased from 580 to 600 Air Anchor: Potency increased from 580 to 600 Wildfire: Potency for each weaponskill landed increased from 220 to 240 Chain Saw: Potency increased from 580 to 600

Black Mage Foul: Potency increased from 560 to 600 Xenoglossy: Potency increased from 760 to 800 Enochian: Magic damage increase changed from 20% to 21%

Arcanist/Summoner Fester: Potency increased from 300 to 340 Inferno: Potency increased from 700 to 750 Earthen Fury: Potency increased from 700 to 750 Aerial Blast: Potency increased from 700 to 750

Red Mage Enchanted Riposte: Potency increased from 220 to 280 Enchanted Zwerchhau: Potency increased from 100 to 150, while combo potency increased from 280 to 340 Enchanted Redoublement: Potency increased from 100 to 130, while combo potency increased from 470 to 500 Red Magic Mastery III: Increases the potency of Enchanted Riposte, Enchanted Zwercchau, and Enchanted Redoublement.

Sage Phlegma III: Potency increased from 510 to 600



Square Enix FFXIV is going from strength to strength.

PvP

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions:

Dark Knight Eventide: Time required to fill the limit gauge increased. Potency changed from 10,000-20,000 to 6,000-24,000

Gunbreaker Draw and Junction: While under the effect of Junction Healer, targets in the area of effect of certain actions will still be healed even if obstructed by objects on the field. Nebula: Potency of reflected damage increased from 3,000 to 4,000 Aurora: Regen potency increased from 3,000 to 4,000 Relentless Rush: Relentless Shrapnel effect now reduces target’s damage by 4%

Monk Snap Punch: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000 Demolish: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000 Riddle of Earth: Recast time reduced from 30 seconds to 25 seconds

Ninja Shukuchi: Hidden effect duration reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds Huton: Movement speed effect reduced

Bard Powerful Shot: Movement speed while casting increased

Machinist Blast Charge: Movement speed while casting increased Bishop Autoturret: Ground targeting radius increased from 1m to 5m to improve the clarity of targeted area of effect Aether Mortar: Duration of effect that increases the damage a target takes increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds. Barrier effect duration also increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds

Dancer Honing Dance: Damage reduction effect increased from 20% to 25%

Black Mage Soul Resonance: Apocatastasis effect removed

Summoner Ruin III: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000 Astral Impulse: Potency increased from 6,000 to 7,500 Fountain of Fire: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000 Megaflare: Targets in the area of effect now take damage even if obstructed by objects on the field

Red Mage Magick Barrier: HP recovered via healing actions reduced from 20% to 10%. Effect duration decreased from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Frazzle: Reduced HP recovery effect via healing actions decreased from 20% to 10%. Effect duration decreased from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Targets in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.

White Mage Afflatus Misery: Range reduced from 30 yalms to 25 yalms Miracle of nature: Range reduced from 15 yalms to 10 yalms

Astrologian The Balance: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field. The Bole: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field. The Arrow: Primary target and nearby party members in the area of effect will be affected even when obstructed by objects in the field.



Crystalline Conflict

Square Enix Season 4 of the Crystalline Conflict is coming.

When Season 3 ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Learn more about rewards.

Tier rewards for Season Three must be claimed before the end of Season Four.

At the start of Season Four, all competitors will be placed five risers below where they finished Season Three, with zero Rising Stars.

Items

The following items are now dyeable:

Valerian Terror Knight’s Barbut

Valerian Terror Knight’s Plate Mail

Valerian Terror Knight’s Gauntlets

Valerian Terror Knight’s Trousers

Valerian Terror Knight’s Sollerets

Valerian Dragoon’s Barbut

Valerian Dragoon’s Mail

Valerian Dragoon’s Gauntlets

Valerian Dragoon’s Trousers

Valerian Dragoon’s Sollerets

Valerian Smuggler’s Bandana

Valerian Smuggler’s Gilet

Valerian Smuggler’s Halfgloves

Valerian Smuggler’s Gaskins

Valerian Smuggler’s Highboots

Valerian Fusilier’s Pot Helm

Valerian Fusilier’s Gambison

Valerian Fusilier’s Halfgloves

Valerian Fusilier’s Sarouel

Valerian Fusilier’s Boots

Valerian Rogue’s Bandana

Valerian Rogue’s Gilet

Valerian Rogue’s Halfgloves

Valerian Rogue’s Gaskins

Valerian Rogue’s Highboots

Valerian Shaman’s Temple Chain

Valerian Shaman’s Chasuble

Valerian Shaman’s Dress Gloves

Valerian Shaman’s Smalls

Valerian Shaman’s Boots

Valerian Wizard’s Hat

Valerian Wizard’s Robe

Valerian Wizard’s Fingerless Halfgloves

Valerian Wizard’s Longkilt

Valerian Wizard’s Pattens

Xenobian Hood

Xenobian Surcoat

Xenobian Gauntlets

Xenobian Breeches

Xenobian Sollerets

Valerian Rune Fencer’s Wings

Valerian Rune Fencer’s Mail

Valerian Rune Fencer’s Gauntlets

Valerian Rune Fencer’s Breeches

Valerian Rune Fencer’s Thighboots

Valerian Brawler’s Hat

Valerian Brawler’s Acton

Valerian Brawler’s Gloves

Valerian Brawler’s Bottoms

Valerian Brawler’s Thighboots

Valerian Archer’s Hat

Valerian Archer’s Acton

Valerian Archer’s Gloves

Valerian Archer’s Bottoms

Valerian Archer’s Boots

Valerian Vedette’s Hat

Valerian Vedette’s Acton

Valerian Vedette’s Gloves

Valerian Vedette’s Bottoms

Valerian Vedette’s Thighboots

Valerian Priest’s Hat

Valerian Priest’s Top

Valerian Priest’s Gloves

Valerian Priest’s Bottoms

Valerian Priest’s Boots

Valerian Dark Priest’s Hat

Valerian Dark Priest’s Top

Valerian Dark Priest’s Gloves

Valerian Dark Priest’s Bottoms

Valerian Dark Priest’s Boots

System

A new logical data center and Worlds have been added for the North American region:

New Logical Data Center

Dynamis

Newly Established Worlds

Halicarnassus

Maduin

Marilith

Seraph

Square-Enix FFXIV Pandaemonium Abyssos raid is still active in update 6.25.

Resolved Issues

The following issues have been addressed:

An issue when undertaking the Omicron daily quests “Well Below Standard,” “A Fertile Blend,” and “Using Their Heads” wherein the icon next to quest objectives in the Duty List appeared green even when they were not completed.

An issue in the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon wherein ground-targeted actions did not function properly when targeting certain locations during boss battles.

An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Meteodrive inflicted by the monk action Meteodrive could still execute the action Purify.

An issue in PvP wherein players under the effect of Hysteria inflicted by the reaper action Tenebrae Lemurum could still execute the action Purify.

An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight was not immediately applied to party members.

An issue in PvP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight did not immediately trigger when its requirements were met.

An issue wherein players under the effect of Kardia or Kardion granted by the sage action Kardia could not be healed by the sage actions Eukrasian Dosis, Eukrasian Dosis II, and Eukrasian Dosis III.

An issue on island sanctuary wherein players can reattempt to capture certain animals after failing under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Viera under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Tall Tails hairstyle did not display properly when riding certain mounts.

An issue when equipping the Manderville Axe wherein the graphics of the action Heavy Swing did not display properly in PvE or PvP under certain conditions.

An issue on island sanctuary wherein gathering multiples of a single item would only count once toward the “Agri-culture” and “Mine Now” achievements.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.28.

If you’re looking for more FFXIV content check out some of our guides below:

How to access FFXIV Online | Is FFXIV Online free to play? | Can you play FFXIV on Steam Deck? | How to level up fast in FFXIV Online | FFXIV Online: How to get Vinegaron mount | How to create and customize your Adventurer’s Plate in FFXIV Online | FFXIV Online: How to unlock Dancer | FFXIV Online: How to unlock the Red Mage | FFXIV Online Eureka Guide | FFXIV Online Glamour Guide | FFXIV Online Hairstyles guide | Is FFXIV cross-platform? |