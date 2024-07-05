FFXIV Director reveals major job changes just days after Dawntrail release

Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida has revealed plans to make major changes to several jobs in Patch 7.01 and 7.05, just days after the release of Dawntrail.

Dawntrail has been on the live servers of Final Fantasy XIV for a couple of days now. Alongside the introduction of the new jobs Pictomancer and Viper, plenty of other jobs received changes or reworks, especially with the level cap being raised from 90 to 100.

With the sheer amount of alterations taking place in Patch 7.0, the devs have been paying close attention to the feedback provided from players, and have come forth to say that they’ll be making adjustments to several jobs in a future patch.

Article continues after ad

Patch 7.01 and 7.05 will house multiple improvements to jobs like Astrologian, Monk, Samurai, and Black Mage, all of whom will be receiving some nice quality of life or numerical buffs.

With a slew of balance changes in the upcoming patches, it’s sure to shake up how certain jobs feel and play. This is just in time for the release of the first tier of the Dawntrail raid; the Arcadion, which releases in Patch 7.01. More so, the Savage difficulty of these fights will be released in Patch 7.05, making it vital the devs implement these changes.

Article continues after ad

All job changes coming to Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Monk (Patch 7.01)

Several potencies will be adjusted

A bugfix to their Fury mechanic

Minor adjustments to the job HUD

Astrologian (Patch 7.01)

Macrocosmos potency adjusted

Umbral and Astral draw recast times reduced

Lightspeed will now have charges

Viper (Patch 7.05)

Reducing the business of the class by easing the directional requirements

Making changes to the effects of several actions

Black Mage (Patch 7.01)

Changes to mana recovery before learning action Umbral Soul

Action potencies will be changed in Patch 7.05

Tanks (Patch 7.01)

Increased enmity effects from tanks area of effect attacks

Increased enmity effects from tank movement abilities

Samurai (Patch 7.01)

Reducing the recast time for Tendo Setsugekka and Tendo Kaeshi Setsugekka

Red Mage (Patch 7.01)

Extended the effect duration of Manafication

Pictomancer (Patch 7.01)