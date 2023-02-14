FFXIV NA Community stream: How to watch & what to expect

A new Final Fantasy XIV North American Community stream is coming, so here’s when it starts, how to tune in, and what to expect from the MMO’s next broadcast.

The next episode of Final Fantasy XIV‘s Duty Commenced, the North American Community team’s live show, is coming. The team, along with special guest Curiousjoi, will be paying a visit to Mount Ordeals where they plan to battle the Extreme version of Rubicante. The show will also display the latest entries for Community Commendations and give fans the chance to win prizes.

The FFXIV 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble update is now underway and we imagine we’ll learn some tantalizing new secrets about this latest adventure in the world of Final Fantasy XIV. Here’s how you can take part and tune into the Duty Commenced NA livestream.

Square Enix FFXIV Duty Commenced are special US-based livestreams.

When is the Duty Commenced livestream?

The Community livestream will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 3 PM (PST) / 6 PM (EST).

How to watch the NA Community stream

To watch the livestream you’ll need to head over to the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitch Channel.

There’s been no word on if the show will also be streamed on YouTube as of yet. However, it’s likely to be uploaded after the show ends.

