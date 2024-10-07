Destiny 2 Dungeons & Raids will be easier to farm than ever in Episode Revenant

Bungie is introducing a big change to dungeons and raids that will make Destiny 2’s most desirable loot easier to farm than ever once Revenant Act 1 goes live.

Episode Revenant will get underway on October 8 after the weekly reset, bringing an end to Echoes. The new season will deliver a range of exciting content, including the Vesper’s Host dungeon, a whole heap of new weapons, and a large list of confirmed buffs & nerfs that are likely to make Stasis Exotics meta again.

In addition to all of that, Bungie is also improving the Dungeon & Raid rotations in Revenant by adding a second featured activity each week, as confirmed in a developer TWID.

For the first week this change is live from October 8 – 15, these are the four dungeons and raids that you’ll be able to farm freely:

Dungeons : Shattered Throne and Duality

: Shattered Throne and Duality Raids: Last Wish and Vow of the Disciple

Bungie Duality will be one of two featured dungeons to kickstart Revenant Act 1.

This is a fantastic quality of life change, as it allows Guardians to have more control over what activities they do and when they do them.

Beforehand, if you missed a featured raid or dungeon, it was no longer practical to farm its loot until it was featured again two months later. While you’ll still have to wait for your desired content to be featured as before, the wait has now been halved, making it far less punishing to miss a given week.

This update represents yet another move away from content that pressures players into feeling a fear of missing out, also known as FOMO, which has always been a heated topic in the community for years.

A similar approach is being implemented in Revenant with Destiny’s seasonal content, with each act’s full story set to be available from day one rather than gradually rolled out each week like in prior seasons.

While this is a positive change, it may have the unintended side effect of making it harder to find groups for less popular content. For example, if Ghosts of the Deep and Warlord’s Ruin are both featured at the same time, most players are going to prefer the latter, reducing how many LFG groups are available for GOTD, which remains divisive due to its bosses’ huge shields.

If this ends up being a serious problem is to be seen. Either way, this change will make it easier to farm the best PvE weapons and best PvP weapons, many of which are exclusive to dungeons and raids, so be sure to get involved.