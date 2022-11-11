Final Fantasy XIV update 6.3 Gods Revels, Lands Tremble: Everything we know so far

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.3 update, Gods Revels, Lands Tremble was revealed during the 74 Letter from the Producer Live broadcast. Here’s everything we know.

After 6.2 Buried Memory, FFXIV’s 6.3 update will be called ‘Gods Revels, Lands Tremble’ and will continue the story from 6.2 and bring with it a whole host of new activities for players to get involved in including job balance changes, additions to the housing system, new quests, and more.

Additionally updates scheduled for Patch 6.35 were also revealed during the Producer Live broadcast, including additions to Island Sanctuary, a new series of daily tribal quests, and the next stage in the fan favorite Hildibrand story saga. Here’s a full breakdown of what was revealed.

Square Enix Update 6.3 will continue the story from Buried Memory.

Does FFXIV update 6.3 have a release date?

There’s no concrete release date for update 6.3 as of yet, but the major patch is set to launch in early January 2023.

Therefore, expect it to drop sometime soon after the holiday season ends.

Update 6.3 content

FFXIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida outlined a variety of additions and changes that will arrive with update 6.3, including:

New Main Scenario Quests – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

New Side Story Quests – Continue Tartaru’s Grand Endeavour.

New 8-Player Trial – A new challenge at both Normal and Extreme difficulties.

New Unreal Trial – Battle Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal).

New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne.

New Ultimate Raid – Challenge a fearsome enemy in the latest in the Ultimate series.

New Dungeon – New challenges await in Lapis Manalis.

Duty Support System – Support for the remaining Heavensward main scenario dungeons so they can be completed alongside a party of NPC allies.

Gold Saucer Updates – New Leap of Faith map added.

Miscellaneous Updates – A new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer adjustments, a new Crystalline Conflict map, the introduction of new custom deliveries and more.

Yoshi-P also confirmed the addition of new housing wards to existing districts, giving more players the chance to purchase a home for themselves or their Free Company.

Square Enix Island Sanctuary is set to get a range of updates in update 6.35.

Patch 6.35 content

Yoshi-P also discussed Patch 6.35 and what this update would include:

Island Sanctuary Updates – A number of quality of life improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more…

New Tribal Quests: Loporrits – New daily quests for Disciples of the Hand.

New Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos – The highly anticipated successor to Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures.

Manderville Weapons Update.

We imagine we’ll learn much more about Gods Revels, Lands Tremble in the near future, and as the story being told in Buried Memory draws to a close.

