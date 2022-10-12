FIFA 23 leak reveals World Cup content ahead of Qatar 2022

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

A major FIFA 23 leak appears to have revealed a host of World Cup content, showing what EA has planned for Qatar 2022 in Ultimate Team and beyond.

FIFA 23 is crammed full of modes and features to enjoy, from managing a real-life club in Career Mode to building your own in Ultimate Team. EA also like to keep things fresh with regular promos like the recently released Road to the Knockouts cards.

But since this is a World Cup year, with the tournament taking place in the Middle East for the first time, many have been wondering what the developers have planned. In the past, fans have been treated to a World Cup mode as a free add-on to the base game which proved incredibly popular.

Now, a well-known leaker may have shed light on what FIFA 23 World Cup content will look like.

On October 12, Donk Trading tweeted a breakdown of everything coming to FIFA 23 as part of Qatar 2022. On top of the previously confirmed World Cup FUT Heroes, players can look forward to World Cup Icons that have lit up the competition in the past.

Path to Glory cards, which were extremely popular during the last European Championships and Copa America, are expected to return. These special items increased in rating depending on how a particular nation performed in the tournament, resulting in some eye-watering squads.

The leaker also shared that more World Cup-themed Ultimate Team content would arrive in the form of Showdown SBCs, Swaps Tokens, and a Team of the Tournament once the event is over.

Sadly, Donk Trading didn’t reveal whether or not FIFA 23 will receive a standalone World Cup mode, or if all of the DLC will be found in regular FUT.

Away from Ultimate Team, they also claimed that every nation competing in the World Cup will be playable in FIFA 23, as well as all eight stadiums, seven of which have been custom-built to host the competition.

It’s still unknown exactly when the free FIFA 23 World Cup update will arrive, but Donk Trading’s tweet suggested it will be sometime in November, most likely in time for the tournament to kick off on November 20.