EA makes big promise to FIFA players after ‘EA SPORTS FC’ rebrand

EA SPORTS has officially announced its flagship football video game series, FIFA, will be renamed to EA SPORTS FC.

Confirmation comes months after the developers entered a public dispute with footballing body FIFA over the exclusivity of their official licensing.

After quotes from an internal meeting with staff were reported, where EA CEO Andrew Wilson claimed the video game was arguably bigger than FIFA itself, the writing has been on the wall for some time.

On May 10, the rebrand was rubbed stamped by Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS at Electronic Arts.

FIFA series gets new name: EA SPORTS FC

In a statement on their website, Electronic Arts revealed a new “independent platform” and promised it would be a turning point for the franchise.

“After nearly 30 years of creating genre-defining interactive football experiences, we will soon begin an exciting new era.

“Next year, EA SPORTS FC will become the future of football from EA SPORTS. Alongside our 300+ license partners across the sport, we’re ready to take global football experiences to new heights, on behalf of all football fans around the world.”

Fans can expect to hear more about EA SPORTS FC in Summer 2023, meaning that the next title is almost definitely going to be named FIFA 23.

The statement continues: “Everything you love about our games will be part of EA SPORTS FC – the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there. Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs and VOLTA Football will all be there.

“Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we’ve continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA SPORTS FC. That includes exclusive partnerships with the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS – and more to come.”

The last FIFA game in the series, in name only, is promised to be the most expansive ever seen. The developers will press on with a new journey after FIFA 23 has been released, which will include more game modes and FIFA World Cup content than ever before, they say.

In addition to that, EA SPORTS promised: “This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity – to innovate, create and evolve. This is much more than just a change of symbol – as EA SPORTS, we’re committed to ensuring EA SPORTS FC is a symbol of change.”