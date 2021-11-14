How to complete David Beckham Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC to unlock the Mid ICON card of legendary English footballer David Beckham, and we have all the info you’ll need to knock it out. There’s also an option to grab it on loan which we’ll look at as well.

ICON cards are some of the best player items available in FIFA 22. But, every so often EA decide to make some available through Squad Building Challenges.

Added as part of the Numbers Up promo, the SBC celebrates all Beckham’s goals while wearing Adidas boots during his career. His Mid ICON comes in at an 89, and is stacked in the stats department as well.

Let’s take a look at this card’s full stats, before going over requirements for the loan and full versions.

FIFA 22 Beckham Mid ICON SBC

David Beckham Mid ICON in-game stats

Rewards

2x Two Rare Gold Players Packs

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Mega Pack

David Beckham Mid ICON card — 89 OVR — RM

How to complete FIFA 22 Beckham Mid ICON SBC

In total there are seven different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to finish to unlock Beckham’s Mid ICON card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Player Pack

Solution

The Class of ’92

Number of players from Manchester Utd: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Galacticos

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Three Lions’ Marksman

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mega pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete David Beckham’s new Mid ICON SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

FIFA 22 Beckham Mid ICON SBC price

Altogether, these seven SBCs to unlock FIFA 22’s Beckham Mid ICON card will cost you around 315,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 337,000 on Xbox, and 325,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you solve them.

FIFA 22 Beckham Mid ICON SBC loan card

If you want to test out this card before going all-in, there is a five-match loan version available as well. In comparison, it only requires one challenge and it’s much cheaper to complete.

David Beckham [5-match Loan]

Number of players from England: Min 1

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Mid ICON David Beckham card [5-match loan]

Solution

FIFA 22 Beckham Mid ICON SBC Loan price

Like we said this option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only run you around 4,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 5,000 on Xbox, and 5,000 on Origin PC.