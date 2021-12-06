FIFA 22 FUT Freeze promo: Start date, leaked players, SBCs & more

FUT Freeze is set to be the next promo in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Here’s everything you need to know about the start date, new packs, and SBCs, and the players leaked so far.

The winter months are a busy time for FIFA fans, as EA cranks up the pace with which new promos drop in Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 looks set to be no different, Team of the Group Stage has been and gone, while the annual Team of the Year looms on the horizon.

We’re still also expecting Road to the Final in the coming weeks. But, next up in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is the Freeze promo – the publisher’s replacement for FUTMAS that began in FIFA 21.

This was one of last year’s best events, so here’s what fans can look forward to in this year’s FUT Freeze promo.

FIFA 22 FUT Freeze release date

We’re excepting this year’s Freeze promotion to kick-off on Friday, December 10, 2021. The first batch of Freeze players will land in packs at the usual time of 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT / 7 PM CET.

Based on how EA has been rolling out cards so far in FIFA 22, fans can also expect a mini-release on Sunday, December 12 at the same time. Here, around three more Freeze players will be added to packs for fans to hunt for.

FIFA 21’s Freeze promo began on December 11 last year, so these dates do seem to line up.

FIFA 22 FUT Freeze players

Freeze Leak Claude-Maurice

Correa

Gomez

Jesus

Kounde

Mbabu

Pereyra

Rashford

Schulz

Traore

Valverde@ImADuckQuackk confirmed — Denisfut (@denisfut_trade) December 5, 2021

Unlike Team of the Group Stage or Headliners, Freeze players are not picked based on any specific criteria. But, what made these cards unique in FIFA 21 is that they altered each player’s position as well as giving them a huge stat boost.

The likes Sadio Mane and Thorgan Hazard were given pacy striker cards, and Real Madrid’s Casemiro was converted to center-back. It gave FUT players plenty more options to build their dream squad.

FIFA 22 leaker denisfut_trade posted a lineup of leaked players, which has since been confirmed by other similar Twitter pages.

He claimed that the first lot of Freeze cards would be as follows:

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Jules Kounde – Sevilla

Alexis Claude-Maurice – Nice

Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City

Adama Traore – Wolves

Angel Correa – Atletico Madrid

Kevin Mbabu – Wolfsburg

Joe Gomez – Liverpool

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Roberto Pereyra – Udinese

Nico Schulz – Borussia Dortmund

FIFA 22 FUT Freeze packs and SBCs

It’s not just the main team of Freeze players for FUT fans to look forwards to, there will also be plenty of SBCs and packs to get stuck into. Throughout the course of the week, the store will be constantly updated with promo packs to open, from 25k to 125k packs.

There will also be a handful of SBC players for fans to complete. According to various leakers, including WeaverImBMW4er, the first of these will be Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, which could be an incredible card.

Don’t be surprised to see even more over the course of the promo, and there have even been rumors that the SBCs will come with a choice of five-star skills or weak foot.

Exclusive Freeze SBC Leak #FIFA22 Pulisic 🇺🇸 is coming as an SBC ✅ — Weaver – FUT (@WeaverImBMW4er) December 5, 2021

That was everything we know so far about FIFA 22’s FUT Freeze promo.

EA are yet to confirm how the event will look, so be sure to check back here for all the latest updates.

