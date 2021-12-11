How to complete Vazquez & Kondogbia FIFA 22 Showdown SBC: solution & cost

In the lead-up to the Madrid Derby between Real Madrid and Athletico Madrid on December 12, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Geoffrey Kondogbia and Lucas Vázquez. Here’s are all the details.

As the name suggests, the Madrid Derby is when Athetico Madrid takes on crosstown rivals Real Madrid. Los Blancos sit at the top of the La Liga table, but Athletico isn’t far behind in fourth place.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Athletico’s Kondogbia and Real Madrid’s Vázquez.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both items’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Kondogbia & Vazquez Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Kondogbia Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Vazques Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Kondogbia Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Kondogbia’s new Showdown card. The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Vazquez Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Just like the other card, there are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Vazquez’s new Showdown card too. The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

There you have it, how to complete the new Kondogbia and Vazquez Showdown SBCs in FIFA 22 courtesy of FUTBIN solutions. If you want one or both, you’ll only have until December 12 to unlock them before the Madrid Derby, so don’t wait around!

FIFA 22 Kondogbia & Vazquez Showdown SBC price

There’s not a massive difference in price between these two SBC sets. Kondogbia will cost roughly 107,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 110,000 on Xbox, and 111,000 on Origin PC.

Vazquez will set you back about 106,000 on PlayStation, 110,000 on Xbox, and 112,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on December 12, but only the one whose team wins the derby will get a +2 OVR upgrade.