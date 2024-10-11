Top 10 EA FC 25 Total RUSH players ranked

There are some outrageously expensive Ultimate Team cards in EA FC 25 Total RUSH, but that’s because this is one of the best promo teams in recent history.

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team’s second promo, Total RUSH, features two squads of the best players in the world inspired by the new RUSH mode. The event includes a series of limited-time RUSH variations with unique squad requirements that players can complete to earn Player Picks and Season Points.

In addition, there is one Total RUSH objective player each week that can be earned by completing challenges.

The promo started in style with the first Total RUSH Team, a Cole Palmer POTM SBC, and an Alex Morgan EOAE SBC. Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Antonie Griezman are the obvious stars of the first set of new cards, but there are several underrated options to also consider.

10. Azpilicueta

For under 20,000 coins, this Cesar Azpilicueta card is an absolute steal and a viable center-back for any Ultimate Squad. La Liga is one of the best leagues in Ultimate Team, so it should be relatively easy to get chemistry for Azpilicueta, and the attributes are nothing to scoff at.

88 Interceptions, 90 Reactions, 92 Aggression, and 78 Pace are all excellent stats and contribute toward the veteran being a well-rounded center-back who doesn’t have many weaknesses.

Azpilicueta doesn’t have a PlayStyle Plus, but regular PlayStyles for Intercept, Jockey, and Anticipate are more than enough.

9. Aurelien Tchouameni

There aren’t a lot of great CDM options currently in Ultimate Team. Besides a few expensive ICONs and Heroes, finding someone who can adequately play the position is difficult. So, while we don’t think this card is worth around 640,000 coins, Tchouameni checks off every box of what you want from a holding midfielder.

90 Defensive Awareness, 90 Defensive Awareness, 85 Strength, and competent Passing and Dribbling make the Real Madrid star a brick wall.

Meanwhile, Tchouameni has every Defending PlayStyle besides Block and Slide Tackle, and he also has Aerial, Relentless, and Long Ball Pass, which are all perfect for the holding role.

8. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Like Tchouameni filling a much-needed void at CDM, Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the mode’s best RBs. RTTK Malo Gusto and Jeremie Frimpong are currently the only non-hero or ICONs worth considering for the position.

Alexander-Arnold won’t blow you away with his Pace, but elite Passing, dribbling, and Defending mean you can comfortably have this card in your squad for a few weeks if not longer.

94 Stamina, 92 Interceptions, 94 Crossing, and 86 Dribbling all stand out, among other impressive attributes. We don’t think that the Falseback role is that good, but Alexander-Arnold has a ++ Player R Role for it if you would like to give it a try.

Alexander-Arnold truly shines, bombing forward on the wing. The remarkable passing stats in tandem with Whipped Pass + means you will send crosses perfectly into your striker on most attempts.

7. Marquinhos

Ligue I doesn’t have many great cards this year, but thanks to his Brazilian nationality, it shouldn’t be too challenging to find chemistry for this Marquinhos card. And it’s probably better that Marquinhos comes from a less-used league because he would be worth well over a million coins if he were from somewhere like the Premier League.

It’s shocking that this card only costs around 200,000 coins. Every Defending attribute is 90 overall or higher, and Marquinhos has just enough Pace to be competent against any opposition.

If that wasn’t already enough, the center back also has 90 Jumping, Intercept PlayStyle +, Ball Playing Defender ++, and just about every other PlayStyle you would want.

6. Frenkie De Jong

There is just something about Frenkie De Jong every year that makes his cards so satisfying to use. With 95 Stamina, the Barcelona workhorse never gets tired, and you will be running laps around opponents in the midfield because of his near-perfect dribbling stats.

De Jong could have better attacking stats, so we recommend using him as a more defensive-minded player in a midfield pivot with someone else who can drive forward and give defending backlines issues.

Trivela isn’t the best PlayStyle +, but Press Proven and every Passing PlayStyle besides Whipped Pass and Pinged Pass more than makeup for it.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

If this was any other title, ranking a Cristiano Ronaldo promo card this low would be a crime. However, the times have changed, and Ronaldo no longer packs the same punch he used to. Low Agility and Balance make it hard for this card to turn in tight spaces and his Pace has taken a massive hit.

It’s also much more complicated to link Ronaldo because he plays in the Saudi Pro League, which lacks many meta cards. In saying all of that, the Portuguese legend is still a lethal finisher in front of the net and has the attributes to back that up.

The combination of Power Header, Acrobatic, and 96 Jumping means you will win just about every 50/50 aerial ball in the box, and Power Shot is one of the best PlayStyle +s for a striker to have. Five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot are also lovely on any card.

But we can’t find a way to justify paying over two million coins for this card.

4. Lauren James

Lauren James is regarded as one of the most meta players at the start of EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. This promo card takes what was already an excellent winger option and makes her a must-add to any squad.

Inside Forward ++ means she is always in the right spot to sneak behind defenses and get an easy goal. 95 Acceleration, 91 Sprint Speed, and 95 Strength make it so you can blow by any fullback and hold them off without getting dispossessed.

80 Stamina, Agility, and Balance leave much to be desired, but an Engine Chemistry Style helps improve those attributes. Trickster + is perfect for players who want to pull off elaborate skill move sequences, and James has every Ball Control PlayStyle besides Press Proven and Technical.

James would be a worthwhile addition if you ever have the million coins required.

3. Antoine Griezmann

Like James, Antoine Griezmann has taken over Ultimate Team as one of the most used cards. Griezmann’s finesse shots are almost unfair, as you can score from what feels like any distance with Finesse +.

This upgrade card, in particular, has no shortcomings. If we were to nitpick, it would be nice to have a faster striker, but 90 Shooting, 88 Passing, and 90 Dribbling stack up with any card at this point in the game.

And with the False 9 ++ Player Role, Griezman perfectly drifts out wide and gets himself into the best position to rip a finesse shot across goal from outside the 18. One million coins is not cheap, but understandable for a card of this caliber.

2. Kevin De Bruyne

Despite being 90 overall with good attributes, Kevin De Bruyne’s gold card only cost around 40,000. This is primarily because the center midfielder has 67 Pace, rendering him useless in the current meta. However, the Total Rush card jumps up to 80 Pace, entering his name back into meta conversations.

Pinged Pass is our favorite PlayStyle Plus for a center midfielder, and he also has every other Passing PlayStyle besides Tiki Taka. De Bruyne has four-star skills and a five-star weak foot which will come in handy while fending off defenders in the center of the field.

And for the cherry on top, elite Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling attributes make this a must-use card.

1. Kylian Mbappe

There is little to say about Kylian Mbappe that has already not been told. Mbappe is one of the best attackers in FC 25 and has the best overall card. 98 pace at this stage of Ultimate Team is ridiculous and that’s before even looking at his near-perfect Shooting and Dribbling stats.

Unless you somehow manage to pull him in a pack, we don’t expect many players to have the budget to spend nearly seven million coins to add the striker to your team.