Best central midfielders to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Best central midfielders to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate TeamDexerto
Every strong Ultimate Team squad in EA FC 25 needs a group of central midfielders midfielders capable of attacking and defending.
As players construct their dream starting at 11 in Ultimate Team, looking at the best budget cards is the best place to start. After that, users will have enough coins to put together their first budget team.
Then, when you are finally ready to take on FUT Champs, you will need some of the game mode’s best options to compete at a high level.
Highest-rated Central Midfielders (CM) in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|Rating
|1
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Gold
|91
|2
|Homare Sawa
|ICON
|ICON
|91
|3
|Julie Foudy
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Gold
|90
|5
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Gold
|90
|6
|Andrea Pirlo
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|7
|Xavi Hernandez
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|8
|Camille Abily
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|9
|Lothar Matthaus
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|10
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|Gold
|89
|11
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|Gold
|88
|12
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|Gold
|88
|13
|Bastian Schweinsteiger
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|14
|Paul Scholes
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|15
|Steven Gerrard
|ICON
|ICON
|88
Our recommendations
- Aitana Bonmati
- Homare Sawa
- Alexia Putellas
Aitana Bonmati is the highest-rated center midfielder in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and is an absolute steal for only around 300,000 coins. The Barcelona star excels in every category and has no weaknesses in her game.
If you ever have enough coins to afford the Homare Sawa ICON card, she checks off every box from what you would want from a midfielder capable of spearheading an attack or dropping back and stopping the opposition from advancing.
Below-average Defending and Physical attributes mean you must pair Alexia Putellas with a more defensive-minded midfield pivot partner. And in the right combination, Putellas is a lethal weapon in the final third or from outside of the box.
Meta Central Midfielders (CM) in Ultimate Team
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|Rating
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Gold
|91
|Homare Sawa
|ICON
|ICON
|91
|Julie Foudy
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Gold
|90
|Camille Abily
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|Lothar Matthaus
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|Gold
|88
|Steven Gerrard
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|Patrick Vieira
|ICON
|ICON
|88
|Nicolo Barella
|Lombardia FC (inter Milan)
|Gold
|87
|Claudio Marchisio
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|Grace Geyoro
|PSG
|Gold
|86
|Aleix Garcia Serrano
|Bayer Leverkussen
|Gold
|85
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atletico Madrid
|Gold
|84
Our recommendations
- Nicolo Barella
- Aleix Garcia Serrano
We have already mentioned Aitana Bonmati as the best CM option for the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. We also consider Nico Barella and Aleix Garcia Serrano excellent meta choices. Garcia Serrano’s SBC only costs 20,000 coins to complete, which is a great value.
And for around 70,000 coins Nicolo Barella has attributes on par with some of the best CM cards in the title.
Highest-rated Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|Rating
|1
|Pele
|ICON
|ICON
|95
|2
|Zinedine Zidane
|ICON
|ICON
|94
|3
|Johan Cruyff
|ICON
|ICON
|93
|4
|Bobby Charlton
|ICON
|ICON
|92
|5
|Roberto Baggio
|ICON
|ICON
|91
|6
|Zico
|ICON
|ICON
|91
|7
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|RTTK
|91
|8
|Ruud Gullit
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|9
|Alessandro Del Piero
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|10
|Kaka
|ICON
|ICON
|89
|11
|Abedi Pele
|Hero
|Hero
|89
|12
|Socrates
|ICON
|ICON
|89
|13
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkussen
|Gold IF
|89
|14
|Debinha
|KC Current
|Gold
|88
|15
|Jay-Jay Okocha
|Hero
|Hero
|88
Our recommendations
- Pele
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
CAM is a loaded position with unbelievable cards that any player would want in their Ultimate Team starting 11.
Pele, Zinedine Zidane, and Johan Cruyff don’t need introductions and will be three of the best attackers all year.
Meta Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in Ultimate Team
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|Rating
|Pele
|ICON
|ICON
|95
|Zinedine Zidane
|ICON
|ICON
|94
|Johan Cruyff
|ICON
|ICON
|93
|Bobby Charlton
|ICON
|ICON
|92
|Zico
|ICON
|ICON
|91
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|RTTK
|91
|Ruud Gullit
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|Alessandro Del Piero
|ICON
|ICON
|90
|Abedi Pele
|Hero
|Hero
|89
|Florian Wirtz
|Bayer Leverkussen
|Gold IF
|89
|Enzo Francescoli
|Hero
|Hero
|88
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma
|Gold
|87
|Marek Hamsik
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|Rayan Cherki
|Lyon
|RTTK
|87
|Landon Donovan
|Hero
|Hero
|86
Our recommendations
- Enzo Francescoli
- Rayan Cherki
- Landon Donovan
Since there are so many high-rated CAMs with exorbitant price tags, a few compelling options slipped through the cracks and are affordable to most users.
Enzo Francescoli doesn’t possess the best Passing attributes, but they are high enough for the start of this title.
Meanwhile, Rayan Cherki has 96 shot power and is eligible for more upgrades if Lyon performs well in the Europa League competition.
Landon Donovan’s Hero card only costs around 120,000 coins and is the perfect starter CAM in Ultimate Team.
Highest-rated Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM) in Ultimate Team
|RANK
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|Rating
|1
|Rodri
|Man City
|Gold
|91
|2
|Patri Guijarro
|Barcelona
|Gold
|88
|3
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|Gold
|87
|4
|Emmanuel Petit
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|5
|Claude Makelele
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|6
|Xabi Alonso
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|7
|Frank Rijkkaard
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|8
|Yaya Toure
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|9
|Lena Oberdorf
|Bayern Munich
|Gold
|86
|10
|Granit Xhaka
|Beyer Leverkussen
|Gold
|86
|11
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Lombardia FC (Inter Milan)
|Gold
|86
|12
|Michael Essien
|ICON
|ICON
|86
|13
|Ramires
|Hero
|Hero
|86
|14
|Gennaro Gattuso
|ICON
|ICON
|86
|15
|Stephen Eustaquio
|Hero
|Hero
|86
Our recommendations
- Claude Makelele
- Yaya Toure
- Ramires
When you are choosing a CDM for your squad, players will want a card that is quick, strong, and a top tier defender.
Claude Makelele is an underrated icon with all the attributes needed to shut down opposing attacks. Yaya Toure can shoot long shots better than most midfield options and is also a brick wall on defense.
It won’t be cheap, but Ramires does everything required and more for a CDM and is good enough to be on your team all year.
Meta Central Defending Midfielders (CDM) in Ultimate Team
|PLAYER NAME
|CLUB
|Version
|Rating
|Patri Guijarro
|Barcelona
|Gold
|88
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|Gold
|87
|Emmanuel Petit
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|Claude Makelele
|ICON
|ICON
|87
|Yaya Toure
|Hero
|Hero
|87
|Hakan Calhanoglu
|Lombardia FC (Inter Milan)
|Gold
|86
|Michael Essien
|ICON
|ICON
|86
|Ramires
|Hero
|Hero
|86
|Stephen Eustaquio
|Hero
|Hero
|86
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle United
|Gold
|85
|N’Golo Kante
|Al-Ittihad
|Gold
|85
|Franck Yannick Kessie
|Al Ahli
|Gold
|82
Our recommendations
- Patri Guijarro
- Sandro Tonali
- N’Golo Kante
For just 50,000 coins, Patri Guijarro is one of the best-valued cards in FC 25 Ultimate Team. The same can be said about Sandro Tonali, who has attributes on par with some ICON options and only costs around the same as Guijarro.
Ultimate Team fans often regard N’Golo Kante who performs well above his stats on paper, and the same can be said again this title.
For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guide on the best RUSH players 88 overall or lower and the best options for each Evolution.