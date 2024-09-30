GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best central midfielders to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Ryan Lemay
Jude Bellingham celebrating a goal in EA FC 25Dexerto

Every strong Ultimate Team squad in EA FC 25 needs a group of central midfielders midfielders capable of attacking and defending.

As players construct their dream starting at 11 in Ultimate Team, looking at the best budget cards is the best place to start. After that, users will have enough coins to put together their first budget team.

Then, when you are finally ready to take on FUT Champs, you will need some of the game mode’s best options to compete at a high level.

Highest-rated Central Midfielders (CM) in Ultimate Team

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRating
1Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Gold91
2Homare Sawa ICONICON 91
3Julie FoudyICONICON90
4Kevin De BruyneMan CityGold90
5Alexia Putellas BarcelonaGold90
6Andrea PirloICONICON90
7Xavi HernandezICONICON90
8Camille Abily ICONICON90
9Lothar MatthausICONICON90
10Martin OdegaardArsenal Gold89
11Federico Valverde Real Madrid Gold88
12Bernardo SilvaMan CityGold88
13Bastian SchweinsteigerICONICON88
14Paul Scholes ICONICON88
15Steven Gerrard ICONICON88

Our recommendations

  • Aitana Bonmati
  • Homare Sawa
  • Alexia Putellas
  • Bonmatti's stats in EA FC 25
  • Sawa's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Putellas' attributes in EA FC 25

Aitana Bonmati is the highest-rated center midfielder in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and is an absolute steal for only around 300,000 coins. The Barcelona star excels in every category and has no weaknesses in her game.

If you ever have enough coins to afford the Homare Sawa ICON card, she checks off every box from what you would want from a midfielder capable of spearheading an attack or dropping back and stopping the opposition from advancing.

Below-average Defending and Physical attributes mean you must pair Alexia Putellas with a more defensive-minded midfield pivot partner. And in the right combination, Putellas is a lethal weapon in the final third or from outside of the box.

Meta Central Midfielders (CM) in Ultimate Team

PLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRating
Aitana BonmatiBarcelonaGold91
Homare SawaICONICON91
Julie FoudyICONICON90
Alexia PutellasBarcelonaGold90
Camille AbilyICONICON90
Lothar MatthausICONICON90
Federico ValverdeReal MadridGold88
Steven GerrardICONICON88
Patrick VieiraICONICON88
Nicolo Barella Lombardia FC (inter Milan)Gold87
Claudio Marchisio HeroHero87
Grace GeyoroPSGGold86
Aleix Garcia SerranoBayer LeverkussenGold85
Rodrigo De PaulAtletico Madrid Gold84

Our recommendations

  • Nicolo Barella
  • Aleix Garcia Serrano
  • Barella's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Garcia's attributes in EA FC 25

We have already mentioned Aitana Bonmati as the best CM option for the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. We also consider Nico Barella and Aleix Garcia Serrano excellent meta choices. Garcia Serrano’s SBC only costs 20,000 coins to complete, which is a great value.

And for around 70,000 coins Nicolo Barella has attributes on par with some of the best CM cards in the title.

Highest-rated Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in Ultimate Team

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRating
1PeleICONICON95
2Zinedine ZidaneICONICON94
3Johan CruyffICONICON93
4Bobby CharltonICONICON92
5Roberto BaggioICONICON91
6ZicoICONICON91
7Jude Bellingham Real MadridRTTK91
8Ruud GullitICONICON90
9Alessandro Del PieroICONICON90
10KakaICONICON89
11Abedi PeleHeroHero89
12SocratesICONICON89
13Florian WirtzBayer LeverkussenGold IF89
14Debinha KC CurrentGold88
15Jay-Jay OkochaHeroHero88

Our recommendations

  • Pele
  • Zinedine Zidane
  • Johan Cruyff
  • Pele's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Zidane's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Cruyff's attributes in EA FC 25

CAM is a loaded position with unbelievable cards that any player would want in their Ultimate Team starting 11.

Pele, Zinedine Zidane, and Johan Cruyff don’t need introductions and will be three of the best attackers all year.

Meta Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in Ultimate Team

PLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRating
PeleICONICON95
Zinedine ZidaneICONICON94
Johan CruyffICONICON93
Bobby CharltonICONICON92
ZicoICONICON91
Jude BellinghamReal MadridRTTK91
Ruud GullitICONICON90
Alessandro Del PieroICONICON90
Abedi PeleHeroHero89
Florian WirtzBayer LeverkussenGold IF89
Enzo FrancescoliHeroHero88
Paulo Dybala RomaGold87
Marek HamsikHeroHero87
Rayan CherkiLyonRTTK87
Landon Donovan HeroHero86

Our recommendations

  • Enzo Francescoli
  • Rayan Cherki
  • Landon Donovan
  • Francescolli's attrubutes in EA FC 25
  • Cherki's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Donovan's attributes in EA FC 25

Since there are so many high-rated CAMs with exorbitant price tags, a few compelling options slipped through the cracks and are affordable to most users.

Enzo Francescoli doesn’t possess the best Passing attributes, but they are high enough for the start of this title.

Meanwhile, Rayan Cherki has 96 shot power and is eligible for more upgrades if Lyon performs well in the Europa League competition.

Landon Donovan’s Hero card only costs around 120,000 coins and is the perfect starter CAM in Ultimate Team.

Highest-rated Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM) in Ultimate Team

RANKPLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRating
1RodriMan CityGold91
2Patri GuijarroBarcelonaGold88
3Declan RiceArsenal Gold87
4Emmanuel PetitICONICON87
5Claude Makelele ICONICON87
6Xabi AlonsoICONICON87
7Frank RijkkaardICONICON87
8Yaya Toure HeroHero87
9Lena OberdorfBayern MunichGold86
10Granit XhakaBeyer LeverkussenGold86
11Hakan CalhanogluLombardia FC (Inter Milan)Gold86
12Michael EssienICONICON86
13RamiresHeroHero86
14Gennaro GattusoICONICON86
15Stephen EustaquioHeroHero86

Our recommendations

  • Claude Makelele
  • Yaya Toure
  • Ramires
  • Makelele's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Toure's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Ramires' attributes in EA FC 25

When you are choosing a CDM for your squad, players will want a card that is quick, strong, and a top tier defender.

Claude Makelele is an underrated icon with all the attributes needed to shut down opposing attacks. Yaya Toure can shoot long shots better than most midfield options and is also a brick wall on defense.

It won’t be cheap, but Ramires does everything required and more for a CDM and is good enough to be on your team all year.

Meta Central Defending Midfielders (CDM) in Ultimate Team

PLAYER NAMECLUBVersionRating
Patri GuijarroBarcelonaGold88
Declan RiceArsenalGold87
Emmanuel PetitICONICON87
Claude MakeleleICONICON87
Yaya ToureHeroHero87
Hakan CalhanogluLombardia FC (Inter Milan)Gold86
Michael EssienICONICON86
RamiresHeroHero86
Stephen EustaquioHeroHero86
Sandro TonaliNewcastle UnitedGold85
N’Golo KanteAl-IttihadGold85
Franck Yannick KessieAl AhliGold82

Our recommendations

  • Patri Guijarro
  • Sandro Tonali
  • N’Golo Kante
  • Tonali's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Tonali's attributes in EA FC 25
  • Kante's attributes in EA FC 25

For just 50,000 coins, Patri Guijarro is one of the best-valued cards in FC 25 Ultimate Team. The same can be said about Sandro Tonali, who has attributes on par with some ICON options and only costs around the same as Guijarro.

Ultimate Team fans often regard N’Golo Kante who performs well above his stats on paper, and the same can be said again this title.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guide on the best RUSH players 88 overall or lower and the best options for each Evolution.

