Best central midfielders to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Every strong Ultimate Team squad in EA FC 25 needs a group of central midfielders midfielders capable of attacking and defending.

As players construct their dream starting at 11 in Ultimate Team, looking at the best budget cards is the best place to start. After that, users will have enough coins to put together their first budget team.

Then, when you are finally ready to take on FUT Champs, you will need some of the game mode’s best options to compete at a high level.

Highest-rated Central Midfielders (CM) in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB Version Rating 1 Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Gold 91 2 Homare Sawa ICON ICON 91 3 Julie Foudy ICON ICON 90 4 Kevin De Bruyne Man City Gold 90 5 Alexia Putellas Barcelona Gold 90 6 Andrea Pirlo ICON ICON 90 7 Xavi Hernandez ICON ICON 90 8 Camille Abily ICON ICON 90 9 Lothar Matthaus ICON ICON 90 10 Martin Odegaard Arsenal Gold 89 11 Federico Valverde Real Madrid Gold 88 12 Bernardo Silva Man City Gold 88 13 Bastian Schweinsteiger ICON ICON 88 14 Paul Scholes ICON ICON 88 15 Steven Gerrard ICON ICON 88

Our recommendations

Aitana Bonmati

Homare Sawa

Alexia Putellas







Aitana Bonmati is the highest-rated center midfielder in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and is an absolute steal for only around 300,000 coins. The Barcelona star excels in every category and has no weaknesses in her game.

If you ever have enough coins to afford the Homare Sawa ICON card, she checks off every box from what you would want from a midfielder capable of spearheading an attack or dropping back and stopping the opposition from advancing.

Below-average Defending and Physical attributes mean you must pair Alexia Putellas with a more defensive-minded midfield pivot partner. And in the right combination, Putellas is a lethal weapon in the final third or from outside of the box.

Meta Central Midfielders (CM) in Ultimate Team

PLAYER NAME CLUB Version Rating Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Gold 91 Homare Sawa ICON ICON 91 Julie Foudy ICON ICON 90 Alexia Putellas Barcelona Gold 90 Camille Abily ICON ICON 90 Lothar Matthaus ICON ICON 90 Federico Valverde Real Madrid Gold 88 Steven Gerrard ICON ICON 88 Patrick Vieira ICON ICON 88 Nicolo Barella Lombardia FC (inter Milan) Gold 87 Claudio Marchisio Hero Hero 87 Grace Geyoro PSG Gold 86 Aleix Garcia Serrano Bayer Leverkussen Gold 85 Rodrigo De Paul Atletico Madrid Gold 84

Our recommendations

Nicolo Barella

Aleix Garcia Serrano





We have already mentioned Aitana Bonmati as the best CM option for the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. We also consider Nico Barella and Aleix Garcia Serrano excellent meta choices. Garcia Serrano’s SBC only costs 20,000 coins to complete, which is a great value.

And for around 70,000 coins Nicolo Barella has attributes on par with some of the best CM cards in the title.

Highest-rated Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB Version Rating 1 Pele ICON ICON 95 2 Zinedine Zidane ICON ICON 94 3 Johan Cruyff ICON ICON 93 4 Bobby Charlton ICON ICON 92 5 Roberto Baggio ICON ICON 91 6 Zico ICON ICON 91 7 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid RTTK 91 8 Ruud Gullit ICON ICON 90 9 Alessandro Del Piero ICON ICON 90 10 Kaka ICON ICON 89 11 Abedi Pele Hero Hero 89 12 Socrates ICON ICON 89 13 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkussen Gold IF 89 14 Debinha KC Current Gold 88 15 Jay-Jay Okocha Hero Hero 88

Our recommendations

Pele

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff







CAM is a loaded position with unbelievable cards that any player would want in their Ultimate Team starting 11.

Pele, Zinedine Zidane, and Johan Cruyff don’t need introductions and will be three of the best attackers all year.

Meta Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM) in Ultimate Team

PLAYER NAME CLUB Version Rating Pele ICON ICON 95 Zinedine Zidane ICON ICON 94 Johan Cruyff ICON ICON 93 Bobby Charlton ICON ICON 92 Zico ICON ICON 91 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid RTTK 91 Ruud Gullit ICON ICON 90 Alessandro Del Piero ICON ICON 90 Abedi Pele Hero Hero 89 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkussen Gold IF 89 Enzo Francescoli Hero Hero 88 Paulo Dybala Roma Gold 87 Marek Hamsik Hero Hero 87 Rayan Cherki Lyon RTTK 87 Landon Donovan Hero Hero 86

Our recommendations

Enzo Francescoli

Rayan Cherki

Landon Donovan







Since there are so many high-rated CAMs with exorbitant price tags, a few compelling options slipped through the cracks and are affordable to most users.

Enzo Francescoli doesn’t possess the best Passing attributes, but they are high enough for the start of this title.

Meanwhile, Rayan Cherki has 96 shot power and is eligible for more upgrades if Lyon performs well in the Europa League competition.

Landon Donovan’s Hero card only costs around 120,000 coins and is the perfect starter CAM in Ultimate Team.

Highest-rated Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM) in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB Version Rating 1 Rodri Man City Gold 91 2 Patri Guijarro Barcelona Gold 88 3 Declan Rice Arsenal Gold 87 4 Emmanuel Petit ICON ICON 87 5 Claude Makelele ICON ICON 87 6 Xabi Alonso ICON ICON 87 7 Frank Rijkkaard ICON ICON 87 8 Yaya Toure Hero Hero 87 9 Lena Oberdorf Bayern Munich Gold 86 10 Granit Xhaka Beyer Leverkussen Gold 86 11 Hakan Calhanoglu Lombardia FC (Inter Milan) Gold 86 12 Michael Essien ICON ICON 86 13 Ramires Hero Hero 86 14 Gennaro Gattuso ICON ICON 86 15 Stephen Eustaquio Hero Hero 86

Our recommendations

Claude Makelele

Yaya Toure

Ramires







When you are choosing a CDM for your squad, players will want a card that is quick, strong, and a top tier defender.

Claude Makelele is an underrated icon with all the attributes needed to shut down opposing attacks. Yaya Toure can shoot long shots better than most midfield options and is also a brick wall on defense.

It won’t be cheap, but Ramires does everything required and more for a CDM and is good enough to be on your team all year.

Meta Central Defending Midfielders (CDM) in Ultimate Team

PLAYER NAME CLUB Version Rating Patri Guijarro Barcelona Gold 88 Declan Rice Arsenal Gold 87 Emmanuel Petit ICON ICON 87 Claude Makelele ICON ICON 87 Yaya Toure Hero Hero 87 Hakan Calhanoglu Lombardia FC (Inter Milan) Gold 86 Michael Essien ICON ICON 86 Ramires Hero Hero 86 Stephen Eustaquio Hero Hero 86 Sandro Tonali Newcastle United Gold 85 N’Golo Kante Al-Ittihad Gold 85 Franck Yannick Kessie Al Ahli Gold 82

Our recommendations

Patri Guijarro

Sandro Tonali

N’Golo Kante







For just 50,000 coins, Patri Guijarro is one of the best-valued cards in FC 25 Ultimate Team. The same can be said about Sandro Tonali, who has attributes on par with some ICON options and only costs around the same as Guijarro.

Ultimate Team fans often regard N’Golo Kante who performs well above his stats on paper, and the same can be said again this title.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guide on the best RUSH players 88 overall or lower and the best options for each Evolution.