How to complete Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC in FIFA 22: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 ICON SBC to unlock the Base Icon of Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, solutions, and more.
FIFA 22 ICON cards are among the best available in FIFA Ultimate Team. Naturally, that means they’re a rare treasure. However, EA SPORTS sometimes give players the chance to unlock them by completing Squad Building Challenges.
Jay-Jay Okocha was the second of two ICON SBCs added on November 8, following Miroslav Klose. His Base Icon card boasts an impressive 85 OVR with well-rounded stats that will almost certainly bolster your FUT squad.
First, we’ll take a closer look at his stats. Then, we’ll look at all the requirements, rewards, costs, solutions, and more.
Advertisement
Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC
Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON in-game stats
Rewards
- 2x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
- 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1 Rare Gold Pack
- 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack
- 1 x Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON card – 85 OVR – RM
How to complete FIFA 22 Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC
There are eight different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to turn in to unlock Jay-Jay Okocha’s Base ICON card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Here’s a list of all the requirements followed by a cheap solution:
Born Legend
- Exactly 11 Rare players
- Exactly 11 Bronze players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rising Star
- Exactly 11 Rare players
- Exactly 11 Silver players
- Minimum 50 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Top-Notch
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 82 Team Rating
- Minimum 80 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
The Artist
- Minimum 1 Bundesliga player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 83 Team Rating
- Minimum 75 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
Paris Finesse
- Minimum 1 PSG player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 84 Team Rating
- Minimum 70 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack
Solution
League Finesse
- Minimum 1 Premier League player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 85 Team Rating
- Minimum 65 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Rare Gold Pack
Solution
86-Rated Squad
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player
- Minimum 86 Team Rating
- Minimum 60 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
87-Rated Squad
- Minimum 87 Team Rating
- Minimum 55 Team Chemistry
- Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC price
Jay-Jay Okocha’s Base ICON SBC card is modestly priced. You can complete all the requirements for 478,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 503,000 on Xbox, and 517,000 on Origin PC.
Keep in mind, though, that FUT market prices ebb and flow. As a result, these prices could vary depending on the time and day.
Jay-Jay Okocha’s Base ICON SBC card is available from November 8 to December 8. That means you’ll have a full month to complete the challenges.
Advertisement