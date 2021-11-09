How to complete Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC in FIFA 22: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 ICON SBC to unlock the Base Icon of Nigerian midfielder Jay-Jay Okocha. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, solutions, and more.

FIFA 22 ICON cards are among the best available in FIFA Ultimate Team. Naturally, that means they’re a rare treasure. However, EA SPORTS sometimes give players the chance to unlock them by completing Squad Building Challenges.

Jay-Jay Okocha was the second of two ICON SBCs added on November 8, following Miroslav Klose. His Base Icon card boasts an impressive 85 OVR with well-rounded stats that will almost certainly bolster your FUT squad.

First, we’ll take a closer look at his stats. Then, we’ll look at all the requirements, rewards, costs, solutions, and more.

Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC

Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON in-game stats

Rewards

2x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Rare Gold Pack

1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack

1 x Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON card – 85 OVR – RM

How to complete FIFA 22 Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC

There are eight different Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to turn in to unlock Jay-Jay Okocha’s Base ICON card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Here’s a list of all the requirements followed by a cheap solution:

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Rare players

Exactly 11 Bronze players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Rare players

Exactly 11 Silver players

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top-Notch

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 82 Team Rating

Minimum 80 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

The Artist

Minimum 1 Bundesliga player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Paris Finesse

Minimum 1 PSG player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 84 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Minimum 1 Premier League player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Rare Gold Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Minimum 1 Team of the Week or FUT Champs player

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 55 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Jay-Jay Okocha Base ICON SBC price

Jay-Jay Okocha’s Base ICON SBC card is modestly priced. You can complete all the requirements for 478,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 503,000 on Xbox, and 517,000 on Origin PC.

Keep in mind, though, that FUT market prices ebb and flow. As a result, these prices could vary depending on the time and day.

Jay-Jay Okocha’s Base ICON SBC card is available from November 8 to December 8. That means you’ll have a full month to complete the challenges.