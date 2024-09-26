Best strikers to buy in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

If you’re looking to be competitive in EA FC 25 modes like Division Rivals and FUT Champs, you’ll need one of the best strikers in your team to get you the goals.

Once you’ve got your custom tactics and Player Roles in order, all that’s left to do is fill your Ultimate Team with the best players. While defenders and midfielders are crucial, if you haven’t got anyone up front to put the ball in the net, you’ll be quickly punished by the opposition.

Article continues after ad

With this in mind, here are the best strikers in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, from the highest-rated to the meta picks.

Highest-rated strikers in Ultimate Team

RANK PLAYER NAME CLUB RATING 1 Kylian Mbappe PSG 91 2 Erling Haaland Manchester City 91 3 Sam Kerr Chelsea 90 4 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 90 5 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns 89 6 Ada Hegerberg Lyon 89 7 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 89 8 Marie Katoto PSG 88 9 Antoine Griezmann Athletico Madrid 88 10 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 88 11 Victor Osimhen Galatasaray 87 12 Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg 87 13 Heung Min Son Spurs 87 14 Ewa Pajor Barcelona 87 15 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr 86

Our recommendations

Kylian Mbappe

Heung Min Son

Erling Haaland







If you want to add one of EA FC 25’s highest-rated strikers to your team, then Kylian Mbappe should be the goal. The Real Madrid star is arguably the best player in the entire game, thanks to his ridiculous Pace and Shooting stats.

Article continues after ad

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is also one of the best options if you want a bit more physicality in your frontline. While he’s no slouch when it comes to sprinting, the Norwegian is at his best when shoving defenders out of the way and attacking balls into the box.

Article continues after ad

Although Heung-Min Son is slightly lower-rated than the other strikers we’ve picked out, he’s still a must-have in Premier League teams. Not only does he have enough Shooting stats to rival anyone in his position, but he also has five-star weak foot and can play all across the attacking line.

Meta strikers

PLAYER NAME CLUB VERSION RATING Ronaldo Icon Icon 94 Ferenc Puskas Icon Icon 92 Kylian Mbappe PSG Gold 91 Erling Haaland Manchester City Gold 91 Sophia Smith Portland Thorns Gold 89 Marie Katoto PSG Gold 88 Antoine Griezmann Athletico Madrid Gold 88 Diego Forlan LaLiga Hero 88 Heung Min Son Spurs Gold 87 Ewa Pajor Barcelona Gold 87 Alexander Isak Newcastle United Gold 85 Saeed Al Owairan Saudi Pro League Hero 85 Lois Openda RB Leipzig Gold 85 Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Gold 85

Our recommendations

Ewa Pajor

Saeed Al Owairan

Lois Openda







Just because a player has a high rating doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be useable in Ultimate Team. While the likes of Karry Kane and Alexandra Popp are great for SBCs, their in-game stats don’t translate as well to the fast-paced action of EA FC 25.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While there are obvious meta picks like the Brazilain Ronaldo and Ferenc Puskas, there are also low-rated cards that outshine the game’s biggest names. One of these is Ewa Pajor, whose 88 Pace and Shooting make her one of the strongest all-round strikers for under 50k.

There’s also Lois Openda, who has emerged as a popular pick in many squads already. He’s lightning-fast and easy to fit into hybrid teams thanks to his Belgian nationality, so be sure to add him to your starter squad.

Article continues after ad

Last up is the Hero Saeed Al Owairan, who comes out of packs as a winger but can also play through the middle. His 94 Pace makes him perfect for players who like to spam through balls, 86 Dribbling lets him create more chances for himself by weaving through defenders.

Just 82 Shooting might be offputting to some managers, but if boosted with a Deadeye Chemistry Style there’s very little he can’t do.

Article continues after ad

While these are meta strikers in EA FC 25 at launch, things are likely to shift as more Ultimate Team promos and updates are rolled out. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated, but in the meantime, take a look at the best PlayStyles to look out for.