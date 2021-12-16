How to complete Alphonso Davies Bundesliga POTM FIFA 22 SBC: Cost & solutions

Bayern Munich starlet Alphonso Davies is the FIFA 22 Bundesliga Player of the Month for November. Here’s how to get your hands on his special POTM card, as well as the cheapest way to solve his SBCs.

Although EA SPORTS loves to shower FIFA 22 players with quirky promotions, it’s the way FUT is influenced by real football that keeps players coming back. From weekly in-forms to Team of the Year, Ultimate Team takes more than a few cues from real-world performances.

The regular Player of the Months cards are a favorite among fans, allowing them to build out their team with a heavily upgraded version of last month’s star man. This leads to some interesting player cards that wouldn’t normally be meta options.

The November Player of the Month in the Bundesliga is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. Here’s much his POTM card will set you back and how to complete each SBC.

Contents

FIFA 22 POTM Alphonso Davies SBC cost

According to FUTBIN, the total cost of completing POTM Alphonso Davies is between 220,000 and 230,000 coins depending on which platform you play. You need to submit three separate squads, but when you look at his card, it’s more than worthwhile.

His blistering 97 pace means he will be able to keep up with most wingers, no matter which league you look at. His defending and physical stats may look low for a defender, but they can be easily sorted with a Sentinal Chemistry Style.

All the things considered, his price is justified for one of the best full-backs the game has to offer.

FIFA 22 POTM Alphonso Davies SBC solutions

As mentioned earlier, there are three SBCs to complete in order to earn POTM Davies. Each individual one also gives out pack rewards, so keep your fingers crossed for some good, high-rated fodder.

We’ve got the full list of SBC requirements including the rewards, as well as a cheap solution for each one.

Tactical Emulation

Bayern Munich players: Min 1

Min 1 In-Form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Min 84 Team Chemistry: Min 75

Min 75 Players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Min 85 Team Chemistry: Min 70

Min 70 Players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In-Form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

That was everything you need to know about how to complete the POTM Alphonso Davies SBC.

