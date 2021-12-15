FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards promo: start date, full team leaked, SBCs, predictions

FIFA 22’s popular FUTMAS promo has had another face-lift, with EA SPORTS unveiling Winter Wildcards as the game’s new Christmas event. Ultimate Team players don’t have to wait for reveals either ⁠— the whole team has allegedly leaked online!

Christmas is just around the corner, and with the controversial FUT Versus promo now in Ultimate Team’s rearview mirror, the FUTMAS celebrations can begin.

Of course, FUTMAS as a specific concept hasn’t been seen in FIFA since late 2019, but similar events have taken its place in more recent years. Last time around it was FUT Freeze, which then pivoted into Versus this year. Taking Freeze’s place as the festive event now is “Winter Wildcards,” a new promo.

EA SPORTS will release the new cards this week.

Expect a cracker FIFA 22 lineup ⁠— which has already leaked ⁠— as well as a stocking stuffed to the brim with packs, SBCs, and objectives. Here’s everything we know.

Contents

When does Winter Wildcards start?

The next FIFA 22 promo, Winter Wildcards, is nearly here. Dexerto can reveal the new FUTMAS replacement will drop in Ultimate on Friday, December 17, and will run through to the days after Christmas.

Full Winter Wildcards team leaks early

Talk about an incredible Ultimate Team leak!

On December 16, the entire Winter Wildcards team was allegedly spoiled online via several trustworthy FUT insiders, including FUTMentor and FUTSheriff.

Four of the leaked cards have already had their Christmas position swaps confirmed too, including Neymar, Fabinho, and Coman, who are all being shifted into striker positions for the promo, and Spinazzola, who turns into left-back.

Here’s the full leaked team, and expected SBC cards.

Leaked Winter Wildcards team

Neymar (striker)

Fabinho (center-forward)

Spinazzola (left-back)

Coman (striker)

Pogba

Taarabt

Modric

Embarba

Semedo

Pau Torres

David

Milinkovic-Savic

Acheampong

Niakhaté

Lukébakio

Axel Tuanzebe

Graham

Leaked Player SBCs

Sow

Zaha

How do Winter Wildcards cards work?

The new FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promo is expected to be a heavy position-swap promo, changing star players into new places on the pitch to change their quality. According to insiders, EA SPORTS will be following the Freeze trend they set last year, rather than a specific FUTMAS flavor.

Therefore, players should expect Winter Wildcards to work like the dynamic Shapeshifters from last year, with stat boosts in the mix too.

Our FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards predictions

The rumored headline name for the Winter Wildcard promotion is Brazilian superstar Neymar. Typically, the Paris Saint-German Winger gets at least one super-duper promo card per season, and this could be his time.

The position changes usually make sense for a player’s stats, maybe giving them a little boost, whilst allowing a seamless transition to a nearby position.

Here’s a fun list of names we could see get a Winter Wildcard:

Neymar: LW ⇒ CAM

Mohamed Salah: RW ⇒ ST

Paul Pogba: CM ⇒ CB

Ferland Mendy: LB ⇒ CB

Trent Alexander-Arnold: RB ⇒ CM

Marquinhos: CB ⇒ CDM

Kyle Walker: RB ⇒ CB

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 22’s new Winter Wildcards promo, which is replacing FUTMAS. Dexerto is also expecting festive player SBCs, a deluge of event packs, and even objectives.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest developments right here.