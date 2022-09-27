FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts promo: Start date leaked, RTTK Team 1 predictions

If leaks are to be believed, FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts is set to arrive in Ultimate Team very soon. Here’s everything we know about FIFA 23 RTTK so far, from the expected start date to the players that could feature.

FIFA 23 is here and EA SPORTS are wasting no time when it comes to adding special cards and promo events.

The Team of the Week cycle is already underway, and Ones to Watch cards are coming to offer fans the first live cards of the year. It doesn’t appear as though the fun will stop there either, as the return of European football looks set to bring Road to the Knockouts back in FIFA 23.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts, from how the cards work to when the promo will begin.

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts will get underway on Friday, October 7, 2022, although this date is yet to be confirmed by EA.

FUT fans can look forward to a brand-new squad of special cards arriving in packs from 6 PM BST, with a second team likely to drop the following week.

FIFA 23 Road to the Knockout cards explained

Road to the Knockout cards have two chances to be upgraded.

First introduced in FIFA 22, RTTKs are live items that can be updated based on the real-life outcomes of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League group stages.

If the event follows the same format as last year, each player included in the promo will have two opportunities to receive a separate +1 upgrade to their card.

These boosts will occur if their club:

Wins three out of the last four group games

Qualifies for the knockout stages of their respective tournament

Upgrades are dished out purely based on how the club performs, so even if the player on the card doesn’t see a minute of pitch-time, they will still go up in rating if the criteria are met.

FIFA 23 Road to the Knockout Team 1 predictions

FIFA 23 RTTK will feature players from all three European competitions and will feature some of the biggest names from the clubs taking part.

With this in mind, here are our predictions for FIFA 23 RTTK Team 1:

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Cristian Romero (Spurs)

Marco Veratti (PSG)

Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Lukas Klosterman (RB Leipzig)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

We’ll be sure to update this page with definite dates and players as soon as the promo is officially confirmed by EA.

