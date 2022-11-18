Best FIFA 23 players with controlled trait: 25 AcceleRATE cards you can buy

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

FIFA 23 introduced AcceleRATE player traits into Ultimate Team for the first time, and players want to know the best options for each running style. Here’s what you need to know about the ‘controlled’ AcceleRATE trait and the best players who have it.

FIFA 23, for the first time in the series’ history, has broken players up into certain running styles based on their body composition and in-game statistics.

The slower but more physically imposing players (like Antonio Rudiger) are lengthy, the quicker but smaller players (like Lorenzo Insigne) are explosive and the rest are controlled.

With November 16’s Title Update 4 bringing the AcceleRATE traits back into community focus, we’re running through the very best controlled cards your FUT coins can buy.

FIFA 23 ‘controlled’ AcceleRATE trait explained

So what makes a player controlled? Whereas lengthy and explosive need specific body types and stats, controlled players are basically those that do not meet the criteria for either.

Controlled is a bit like a default AcceleRATE trait, seeing players in this category sprint uniformly and in a consistent manner.

As a result, there’s also a greater variety of players under the controlled banner.

EA SPORTS Superstar Kevin De Bruyne is among FIFA 23’s controlled players.

Best controlled players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

So, who specifically are the best controlled players in FIFA 23? Below, we’ve picked 25 of our favorites, all of whom are controlled by default, meaning you won’t need to equip any chemistry style to adjust their AcceleRATE trait.

We’ve gone for a variety of prices so, regardless of your budget, you should be able to acquire a few and get them in your Ultimate Team to try out.

Ronaldo (R9) – ICON

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe – PSG

Diego Forlan – HERO

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

João Cancelo – Manchester City

Marquinhos – PSG

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Dani Parejo – Villarreal

Lautaro Martinez – Inter

Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Jude Bellingham – BVB Dortmund

Reece James – Chelsea

Alphonso Davies – Bayern Munich

Jules Kounde – Barcelona (20)

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

Cody Gakpo – PSV

Lucas Paqueta – West Ham

Iñaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle

There are plenty of other players who possess the controlled trait, but these are some of the all-around best for the coins they cost.

You will be able to make a host of other cards into controlled if you choose, but this may require some tinkering with chemistry styles to adjust their stats as is required.

Regardless, hop in and drop in with some of the best all-rounders in world football.