EA FC 24 AcceleRATE explained: Lengthy, controlled, explosive, more

EA FC 24 expands upon the AcceleRATE system by adding four new categories. From mostly explosive to controlled lengthy, here is everything you need to know about the revamped feature.

FIFA 23’s AcceleRATE system divided players into three categories; lengthy, explosive, and controlled, based on a combination of their acceleration, height, agility, and strength attributes.

Lengthy players took over the game’s meta, as players such as Erling Haaland and Virgil Van Dijk blew by defenders and locked up strikers, respectively. EA eventually nerfed lengthy players, but it re-contextualized how players felt about taller and stronger players.

Let’s jump right into how AcceleRATE works in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 acceleRATE system explained

Controlled is the most common AcceleRATE type. Players under this category move in a more balanced and controlled manner. Explosive groups together shorter and more agile players that start quickly but slow down after the initial burst of acceleration.

And lenghty features taller and stronger players that start slow but get faster over longer distances once in full stride.

Here is an explanation of how the new AcceleRATE percentages work in EA FC 24.

Controlled Explosive – 50% Explosive, 50% Controlled

Mostly Explosive – 70% Explosive, 30% Controlled

Controlled Lengthy – 50% Lengthy, 50% Controlled

Mostly Lengthy – 70% Lengthy, 30% Controlled

This is how the EA FC 24 AcceleRATE categories are assigned