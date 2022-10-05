Best FIFA 23 players with lengthy trait: 25 AcceleRATE cards you can buy

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Plenty of the early discussion surrounding FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has concerned ‘lengthy’ players. But what does it mean, and who are the best players you can get with the brand new ‘lengthy’ pace trait? Here, we pick our favorite 25.

FIFA 23 released fully on September 30 and players are still figuring out the meta, the best tactics and much more.

A lot of the early community discussion has focused on ‘lengthy’ players so, here, we run through what it means and who are the best players who can possess the trait in question.

What does ‘lengthy’ mean in FIFA 23?

‘Lengthy’ players in FIFA 23 come as a result as of the new AcceleRATE feature, wherein players possess different running styles and traits in-game.

Lengthy players are tall and strong, difficult to dispossess and tackle. They do not have the best acceleration but are able to sprint faster and for longer than their ‘controlled’ or ‘explosive’ counterparts.

They must meet the following criteria:

Strength >= 65

(Strength – Agility) >= 14

Acceleration >= 55

Height >= 174 cm (~ 5’9”)

EA SPORTS Erling Haaland is the quintessential ‘lengthy’ player in FIFA 23.

There are two types of players who can be lengthy. Some, like Erling Haaland and Virgil Van Dijk, have the attributes and style naturally. Others need chemistry styles to enhance their stats and become lengthy.

Best lengthy players in FIFA 23

So, who possesses the stats and style naturally? Below are 15 picks for players who are naturally lengthy, without a chemistry style needed:

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool

Ruben Dias – Man City

Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid

Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan

Casemiro – Man Utd

Thomas Partey – Arsenal

Paul Pogba – Juventus

Declan Rice – West Ham

Denis Zakaria – Chelsea

Tammy Abraham – Roma

Erling Haaland – Man City

Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

However, as previously mentioned, some players can become lengthy with the right chemistry style applied.

In general, an Architect chemistry style is the best way to make players lengthy because of the boost to strength it provides. Below are some players who can become lengthy with an Architect boost:

Fiyako Tomori – AC Milan

Marquinhos – PSG

Jules Kounde – Barcelona

Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo – Man Utd

Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Memphis Depay – Barcelona

Because they’re favored by players and generally very strong and talented footballers, they will set you back more FUT coins.

Future gameplay changes could also impact their viability but, with the October 5 patch leaving gameplay more or less untouched, they’re a safe bet for now.