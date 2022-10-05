GamingFIFA

Best FIFA 23 players with lengthy trait: 25 AcceleRATE cards you can buy

FIFA 23FIFA Ultimate Team
Antonio Rudiger in FIFA 23 next to logoEA Sports

Plenty of the early discussion surrounding FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has concerned ‘lengthy’ players. But what does it mean, and who are the best players you can get with the brand new ‘lengthy’ pace trait? Here, we pick our favorite 25.

FIFA 23 released fully on September 30 and players are still figuring out the meta, the best tactics and much more.

A lot of the early community discussion has focused on ‘lengthy’ players so, here, we run through what it means and who are the best players who can possess the trait in question.

What does ‘lengthy’ mean in FIFA 23?

‘Lengthy’ players in FIFA 23 come as a result as of the new AcceleRATE feature, wherein players possess different running styles and traits in-game.

Lengthy players are tall and strong, difficult to dispossess and tackle. They do not have the best acceleration but are able to sprint faster and for longer than their ‘controlled’ or ‘explosive’ counterparts.

They must meet the following criteria:

  • Strength >= 65
  • (Strength – Agility) >= 14
  • Acceleration >= 55
  • Height >= 174 cm (~ 5’9”)
fifa 23 haaland man cityEA SPORTS
Erling Haaland is the quintessential ‘lengthy’ player in FIFA 23.

There are two types of players who can be lengthy. Some, like Erling Haaland and Virgil Van Dijk, have the attributes and style naturally. Others need chemistry styles to enhance their stats and become lengthy.

Best lengthy players in FIFA 23

So, who possesses the stats and style naturally? Below are 15 picks for players who are naturally lengthy, without a chemistry style needed:

  • Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool
  • Ruben Dias – Man City
  • Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea
  • Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid
  • Pierre Kalulu – AC Milan
  • Casemiro – Man Utd
  • Thomas Partey – Arsenal
  • Paul Pogba – Juventus
  • Declan Rice – West Ham
  • Denis Zakaria – Chelsea
  • Tammy Abraham – Roma
  • Erling Haaland – Man City
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

However, as previously mentioned, some players can become lengthy with the right chemistry style applied.

In general, an Architect chemistry style is the best way to make players lengthy because of the boost to strength it provides. Below are some players who can become lengthy with an Architect boost:

  • Fiyako Tomori – AC Milan
  • Marquinhos – PSG
  • Jules Kounde – Barcelona
  • Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
  • Sandro Tonali – AC Milan
  • Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
  • Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Man Utd
  • Victor Osimhen – Napoli
  • Memphis Depay – Barcelona

Because they’re favored by players and generally very strong and talented footballers, they will set you back more FUT coins.

Future gameplay changes could also impact their viability but, with the October 5 patch leaving gameplay more or less untouched, they’re a safe bet for now.

