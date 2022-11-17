Best FIFA 23 players with explosive trait: 25 AcceleRATE cards you can buy

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

While much of the early FIFA 23 meta revolved around “lengthy” players, there’s an increasing clamor amongst Ultimate Team fans for “explosive” cards. Here’s what you need to know about the AcceleRATE trait and the 25 best explosive cards you can get.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s gameplay was welcomed by many as a departure from the series’ typical reliance on quick and agile players.

Instead, so-called ‘lengthy’ ones dominated. These were physically imposing players in the vein of Antonio Rudiger and Erling Haaland, among others.

However, Title Update 4, which dropped in-game on November 16, shook up the meta considerably so explosive players are now highly sought after.

FIFA 23 ‘explosive’ AcceleRATE trait explained

These are players with a certain kind of running style based on their body composition. Specifically, explosive players need to have the following characteristics and stats:

Agility >= 65

[Agility minus Strength] >= 15

Acceleration >= 74

Height <= 180cm (5 foot 11)

Contrasting to lengthy players, these are much smaller, agile, and nimble footballers. As a result, they tend to play out wide where their speed can be utilized to a greater extent.

EA Lionel Messi is ‘explosive’ in FIFA 23, thanks to high agility and acceleration.

Best explosive players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

So, who specifically are the best explosive players in FIFA 23? Below, we’ve picked 25 of our favorites, all of whom are explosive by default.

This means you won’t have to apply a certain chemistry style in order to make them explosive.

We’ve gone for a variety of prices so, regardless of your budget, you should be able to acquire a few and get them in your Ultimate Team to try out.

Lionel Messi – PSG

Johan Cruyff – ICON

Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Harry Kewell – HERO

Tomas Brolin – HERO

Nicolò Barella – Inter

Lorenzo Insigne – Toronto FC

Fred – Manchester United

Ansu Fati – Barcelona

Raheem Sterling – Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Paulo Dybala – AS Roma

Marco Reus – BVB Dortmund

Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

Raphinha – Barcelona

Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal

Timo Werner – RB Leipzig

Ismaël Bennacer – AC Milan

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Sergino Dest – AC Milan

Luis Sinisterra – Leeds United

There are plenty of other players who possess the explosive trait, but these are some of the all-around best for the coins they cost.

As previously mentioned, some non-explosive players can adopt the AcceleRATE trait if given the correct chemistry style, but this may require some trial and error and tinkering.

With explosive players seemingly becoming more and more popular, we could see some of their prices rise in the coming weeks and months.