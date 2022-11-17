Best FIFA 23 players with explosive trait: 25 AcceleRATE cards you can buy

While much of the early FIFA 23 meta revolved around “lengthy” players, there’s an increasing clamor amongst Ultimate Team fans for “explosive” cards. Here’s what you need to know about the AcceleRATE trait and the 25 best explosive cards you can get.
FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s gameplay was welcomed by many as a departure from the series’ typical reliance on quick and agile players.
Instead, so-called ‘lengthy’ ones dominated. These were physically imposing players in the vein of Antonio Rudiger and Erling Haaland, among others.
However, Title Update 4, which dropped in-game on November 16, shook up the meta considerably so explosive players are now highly sought after.
FIFA 23 ‘explosive’ AcceleRATE trait explained
These are players with a certain kind of running style based on their body composition. Specifically, explosive players need to have the following characteristics and stats:
- Agility >= 65
- [Agility minus Strength] >= 15
- Acceleration >= 74
- Height <= 180cm (5 foot 11)
Contrasting to lengthy players, these are much smaller, agile, and nimble footballers. As a result, they tend to play out wide where their speed can be utilized to a greater extent.
Best explosive players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
So, who specifically are the best explosive players in FIFA 23? Below, we’ve picked 25 of our favorites, all of whom are explosive by default.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
This means you won’t have to apply a certain chemistry style in order to make them explosive.
We’ve gone for a variety of prices so, regardless of your budget, you should be able to acquire a few and get them in your Ultimate Team to try out.
- Lionel Messi – PSG
- Johan Cruyff – ICON
- Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich
- Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
- Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
- Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
- Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- Harry Kewell – HERO
- Tomas Brolin – HERO
- Nicolò Barella – Inter
- Lorenzo Insigne – Toronto FC
- Fred – Manchester United
- Ansu Fati – Barcelona
- Raheem Sterling – Chelsea
- Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- Paulo Dybala – AS Roma
- Marco Reus – BVB Dortmund
- Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
- Raphinha – Barcelona
- Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal
- Timo Werner – RB Leipzig
- Ismaël Bennacer – AC Milan
- Rodrygo – Real Madrid
- Sergino Dest – AC Milan
- Luis Sinisterra – Leeds United
There are plenty of other players who possess the explosive trait, but these are some of the all-around best for the coins they cost.
As previously mentioned, some non-explosive players can adopt the AcceleRATE trait if given the correct chemistry style, but this may require some trial and error and tinkering.
With explosive players seemingly becoming more and more popular, we could see some of their prices rise in the coming weeks and months.