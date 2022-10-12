FIFA 23 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

FIFA 23 marks the return of Bundesliga Player of the Month SBCs, with the German league’s top performers receiving a special Ultimate Team card every month. Here are all of the winners, nominees, and SBC requirements for the FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is overflowing with special cards to help fans bolster their team. Team of the Week players arrive each Wednesday with upgraded cards, and regular promotions only give them more options.

Player of the Month SBCs are also back in FIFA 23, with each major league’s top performer receiving an impressive new card each month. With stars from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and many more, the Bundesliga is one of FIFA 23’s most popular leagues, and fans can vote for the POTM winner.

Here’s how you can vote for the FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM, as well as the latest nominees, winners, and SBC requirements.

FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM nominees (September)

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach)

(Borussia Monchengladbach) Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach)

(Borussia Monchengladbach) Florian Kainz (FC Koln)

(FC Koln) Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen)

(Werder Bremen) Rafal Gikiewicz (FC Augsburg)

(FC Augsburg) Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin)

In a rare turn of events, the September nominees for Bundesliga POTM don’t feature any of the usual heavy hitters from the likes of Bayern or Dortmund after their shakey start to the season. Borussia Monchengladbach have two representatives in a month that saw them climb into the European places.

Meanwhile, Christopher Trimmel is also in the mix after helping Union Berlin keep their place at the top of the Bundesliga table. While these nominees might not offer much for FIFA 23 players to get excited about, they could make for an interesting POTM card when the winner is announced.

How to vote for FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM

EA are inviting FUT fans to have their say on who wins the FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM prize, and casting your vote couldn’t be easier. Simply follow the steps below:

Head over to the Bundesliga POTM page. Check out the six nominees and compare their stats. Pick your winner and click ‘Vote Now.’ Hit ‘Vote’ and submit your entry. Wait for the FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM to be announced.

Every FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM winner

A new Bundesliga POTM will be crowned every single month between now and the end of the season. Check out the full list of every winner so far below, but please note that only the current winner’s SBC is still live in-game:

August: Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin)

