FIFA 23 LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

FIFA 23 is bringing Player of the Month SBCs back to Ultimate Team, and LaLiga is one of the biggest leagues that fans can vote on. Check out the latest nominees and winners of the FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM, as well as how to vote on and complete the special SBCs.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is jam-packed with special cards for FUT fans to unlock, from TOTW players every Wednesday to regular promo events bringing fresh squads of players.

Player of the Month SBCs have also returned in FIFA 23, and the community can even have their say on who wins the award. One of the leagues to feature a regular POTM vote for FIFA 23 is LaLiga, pitting stars from Real Madrid, Barcelona, and many more against each other.

Here’s how you can vote for the FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM, as well as the latest nominees, winners, and SBC requirements.

How to vote for FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM

Every time a new batch of LaLiga Player of the Month nominees are announced, players can cast their vote in the hopes their favorite will receive a FIFA 23 SBC. To submit your vote, all you have to do is follow the steps below:

Visit the FIFA 23 POTM webpage Head to the LaLiga category and select ‘vote now’ Have a look at the nominees and compare their stats Pick a worthy winner and hit ‘Vote’ Wait for EA to announce the FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM

September FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM nominees & winner

The votes are in and the winner of the September LaLiga POTM is Federico Valverde, after proving instrumental in Real Madrid’s perfect start to the season. The Uruguayan has put in some stunning performances for the galacticos, both in the middle of the park and on the right wing.

He beat out stiff competition from some of LaLiga’s biggest stars to scoop the prize, check out the full list of nominees below:

Dani Parejo (Villarreal)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Samu Castillejo (Valencia)

Luiz Felipe (Real Betis)

Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad)

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM Valverde SBC requirements

As the winner of the LaLiga POTM, Federico Valverde is set to receive an Ultimate Team SBC. His upgraded card will be 86-rated and could easily become of the most popular center midfielders in the game.

However, this isn’t expected to go live until Sunday, October 2, so be sure to check back here for the full set of requirements.

Every FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM winner

We’ve listed all of the past winners of the FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM below, but just keep in mind that their SBCs are no longer available:

Borja Iglesias (Real Betis)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

We’ll be keeping this page updated with every FIFA 23 LaLiga POTM, including the latest winners and nominees, so be sure to check back here every month. For more, take a look at our other guides:

