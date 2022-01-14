How to complete Raheem Sterling Premier League POTM FIFA 22 SBC: Cost & solutions

Raheem Sterling has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for December, and his SBC is now live in FIFA 22. Here’s how to complete his SBC, as well his stats and total cost.



The Premier League has offered up some solid Player of the Month cards in FIFA 22 so far, with the likes of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold getting the nod so far. Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is the next name to join the list after an unbelievable December for the league leaders.

Sterling’s reward for his stellar performances is a special card in-game, which is now live for players to earn through a series of SBCs. Here are all of the requirements, costs, and solutions you need to know about.

FIFA 22 Premier League POTM Sterling in-game stats

How to complete Raheem Sterling POTM FIFA 22 SBC

There are only three different SBCs to complete in order to unlock Sterling’s POTM card. When considering that his card is 91-rated, this doesn’t seem too unreasonable, especially after the seven challenges required for Mo Salah.

That being said, the three do require relatively high-rated squads to be submitted. With this in mind, finding the cheapest way to solve each SBC is crucial.

We’ve listed the full requirements as well as the cheapest solution we could find, below:

Top Form

In-form players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

National Duty

Number of players from England: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Mega Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 POTM Sterling SBC cost

According to FUTBIN, it will cost you between 390,000 and 410,000 coins to complete the Sterling SBC from scratch, so it’s certainly not for the fainthearted. Of course, this could always change slightly as the market shifts and changes.

If you’ve managed to save up some high-rated fodder, you could make a serious dent in the SBC and bring the cost down. The good news is that the SBC is live for 30 days, so you have plenty of time to grind coins and packs that can contribute.

Looking at POTM Sterling’s stats, he’s well worth the time and coins it will take to earn him. If you’re running a Premier League squad, he’s arguably the best left-winger coins can buy right now.

There you have it! That was everything you need to know to complete the FIFA 22 Premier League POTM Raheem Sterling SBC. For more on FIFA 22, be sure to check out our dedicated FIFA page.