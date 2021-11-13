How to complete Mo Salah Premier League POTM FIFA 22 SBC: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new FIFA 22 Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) SBC for Liverpool’s Mo Salah. If you want to unlock the 92 OVR winger, we’ve got you covered with all the requirements, cost, and solutions.

Mohamed Salah has been on fire for Liverpool throughout October 2021. He snagged five goals, three of which happened in the form of a hat-trick against Manchester United at Old Trafford, as well as four assists.

As a result, he’s been named the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) and earned himself a FIFA 22 Premier League POTM SBC card.

If you’re looking at getting the Egyptian star’s upgrade in FIFA 22, we’ve got the stats, requirements, and solutions of his Premier League POTM SBC right here.

FIFA 22 Mo Salah POTM SBC

Mo Salah Premier League POTM in-game stats

Rewards

1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

1 Premium Gold Players Pack

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

1 Mega Pack

1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

1 Mohamed Salah Premier League POTM card – 92 OVR

How to complete Mo Salah POTM FIFA 22 SBC

Mohamed Salah’s POTM FIFA 22 SBC card is an absolute beast. However, if you want to unlock it, you’ll need to complete seven squads.

You can find a list of all the requirements below, followed by the cheapest solutions and an overall price estimate.

Premier League

Minimum 1 Premier League player

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

Minimum 1 Team of the Week player

Minimum 85 Team Rating

Minimum 65 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Minimum 1 Team of the Week player

Minimum 86 Team Rating

Minimum 60 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 50 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Minimum 1 Team of the Week player

Minimum 87 Team Rating

Minimum 45 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Minimum 88 Team Rating

Minimum 40 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

Liverpool

Minimum 1 Liverpool player

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 75 Team Chemistry

Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

MoSalah POTM FIFA 22 SBC cost

In order to finish all the requirements needed to unlock Mo Salah’s FIFA 22 POTM SBC card, you’ll need to invest somewhere around 875,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 920,000 on Xbox, and 950,000 on PC.

It’s also important to note that the FUT market is always changing, so these prices may vary throughout the course of the card’s availability — which is between November 12 and December 10. So, you better act fast!