EA FC 24 Premier League Player of the Month: August 2023 winner revealed

EA Sports revealed the Premier League Player of the Month nominees for August 2023. Here is everything you need to know about voting for your favorite player so they receive a special card in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 hits shelves soon, and players are already planning out their Ultimate Teams, as player ratings have begun to leak. Community members won’t have to wait until the game releases to get started, as we expect the Web and Companion app to provide plenty of prep work for users to take advantage of before taking the pitch.

But while players are hyped about adding newly rated gold cards to their clubs, special cards are always more exciting. We know that EA FC 24’s first promo is MAD Ready, featuring Nike athletes, including Enzo Fernandez and Federico Chiesa.

Fans didn’t know what other special cards to expect, but EA’s announcement of the POTM program returning gives insight into at least one SBC near launch.

EA FC 24 Premier League POTM August 2023 winner

On September 15, James Maddison won the Premier League Player of The Month award.

Some fans expected Tottenham to fall off after losing star striker Harry Kane to Bayern just days before the season started. However, to the surprise of many, Tottenham hasn’t missed a beat, and new signing James Maddison made an immediate impact with one goal and two assists during the month of August.

Here are all six nominees for EA FC 24 Premier League POTM from the month of August.

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

(Tottenham Hotspur) Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Rodri (Manchester City)

How to vote for Premier League POTM

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to vote for the Premier League POTM.

Head over to EA’s FC 24 Premier League POTM page.

Check out the six Premier League POTM nominees and compare their stats

Select the player you wish to vote

Hit ‘Vote’ on the players’ page

Wait for the Premier League POTM to be announced

EA will announce the winner through their social media channels, so keep an eye out when the voting window closes. Once a winner is announced, a special Player of the Month card should become accessible in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team through an SBC, following the same pattern as seen in previous iterations of the game.

