EA Sports announces FIFA 22 crossplay test coming soon

Answering the prayers of players on systems of all kinds, EA Sports have announced they’ll finally be starting a crossplay test for FIFA 22.

Crossplay has consistently been one of the most-requested features from the FIFA community over the last few years.

Following a leak in March 2022 that suggested EA could start testing the feature in FIFA 22, before fully implementing it in FIFA 23, the publisher announced on May 2 crossplay testing would indeed be starting soon.

EA to start FIFA crossplay testing “in near future”

In a May 2 Pitch Notes, EA provided an extensive Q&A detailing how the testing of crossplay would be going down in FIFA 22.

We're looking to start a FIFA 22 Cross-play test in the near future. Learn all about it with our latest Pitch Notes ⬇️https://t.co/W9GEzSBIBS — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) May 2, 2022

The crossplay test will include Online Seasons and Online Friendlies modes, allowing a couple of different ways to play with friends on different platforms.

One thing we don’t know for sure is when the crossplay testing will begin. However, if EA is announcing it already, we probably won’t have to wait too long.

How to use Crossplay in FIFA 22

When you’re in the main menu of FIFA 22, you can find a widget in the bottom right hand corner that can be opened with a button prompt, like the picture above shows.

From here, simply follow the prompts to enable or disable your crossplay participation. That’s it!

You can also search for friends regardless of their platform using the same menu, and even block and/or mute someone, as well.

With this testing going down in FIFA 22, it’s safe to say that crossplay will most likely be arriving as a built-in feature for FIFA 23, just like leaks indicated before the official announcement.