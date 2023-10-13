EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Heung Min Son SBC – Solution & cost
The Premier League Player of The Month Heung Min Son SBC is now live in EA FC 24. Here’s how to complete the SBC and the cost necessary to add the Spurs ST in FUT.
Just a few days before the season started, star striker Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich. As a result, some fans and pundits wrote off Tottenham. However, Tottenham finds itself at the top of the Premier League table entering the International Break, much in part to standout performances.
Spurs players have gone back-to-back in Premier League POTM awards. New signing James Maddison bagged one goal and two assists to take home the award in August. Then after a slow start, Son found his form in September. Son found the back of the net six times, including crucial goals against Arsenal and Liverpool.
EA FC 24 community members have known for a while now that Son was bound to win the award. But now that the SBC is officially out, it’s time to see whether or not the challenge’s price will break the bank.
SBC Requirements
There are six teams that need to be completed in order to get the Player of the Month card. Here’s a look at all the requirements.
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in Squad: 11
Top Form
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in squad: 11
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in squad: 11
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the squad: 11
How to complete SBC
Here are solutions for the POTM Son SBC:
Premier League
- Sandra Panos (87 OVR)
- Oberdorf (87 OVR)
- Hoijberg (84 OVR)
- Casteels (84 OVR)
- Magull (87 OVR)
- Alderweireld (84 OVR IF)
- Alexander Arnold (86 OVR)
- Sule (84 OVR)
- Boattin (84 OVR)
- Bronze (87 OVR)
- Harder (84 OVR)
SBC Cost: (80.5K)
Top Form
- Parejo (86 OVR)
- Hojbjerg (84 OVR)
- Talisca (84 OVR IF)
- Bronze (87 OVR)
- Sule (84 OVR)
- Kobel (87 OVR)
- Ginter (84 OVR)
- Campbell (84 OVR)
- Martinez (87 OVR)
- Odegaard (87 OVR)
SBC Cost: (80.45K)
87-Rated Squad
- Campbell (84 OVR)
- Ginter (84 OVR)
- Shaw (85 OVR)
- Weir (84 OVR)
- Oblak (88 OVR)
- Popp (88 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Trippier (85 OVR)
- Silva (88 OVR)
- Kimmich (88 OVR)
- Rapinoe (85 OVR)
SBC Cost: (103.9K)
87-Rated Squad
- Ruben Neves (84 OVR)
- Renard (88 OVR)
- Rapinoe (85 OVR)
- Laporte (85 OVR)
- SIlva (88 OVR)
- Ona Batlle (85 OVR)
- Popp (88 OVR)
- Ilestedt (84 OVR)
- Kimmich (88 OVR)
- Weir (84 OVR)
- Irene Paredes (88 OVR)
SBC Cost: (104.3K)
88-Rated Squad
- Casemiro (89 OVR)
- Frohms (85 OVR)
- Kane (90 OVR)
- Trippier (85 OVR)
- Ruben Dias (89 OVR)
- Rodri (89 OVR)
- Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- Silva (88 OVR)
- Rapinoe (85 OVR)
- Popp (88 OVR)
- Martens (84 OVR)
SBC Cost: (165K)
Total SBC cost
When it’s all said and done, this SBC will set you back around 700K. Fortunately, players have 30 days to complete all six teams. This SBC expires on November 13.
Prices via FUTBIN.
