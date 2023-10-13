EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Heung Min Son SBC – Solution & cost

The Premier League Player of The Month Heung Min Son SBC is now live in EA FC 24. Here’s how to complete the SBC and the cost necessary to add the Spurs ST in FUT.

Just a few days before the season started, star striker Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich. As a result, some fans and pundits wrote off Tottenham. However, Tottenham finds itself at the top of the Premier League table entering the International Break, much in part to standout performances.

Article continues after ad

Spurs players have gone back-to-back in Premier League POTM awards. New signing James Maddison bagged one goal and two assists to take home the award in August. Then after a slow start, Son found his form in September. Son found the back of the net six times, including crucial goals against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Article continues after ad

EA FC 24 community members have known for a while now that Son was bound to win the award. But now that the SBC is officially out, it’s time to see whether or not the challenge’s price will break the bank.

Article continues after ad

SBC Requirements

EA SPORTS

There are six teams that need to be completed in order to get the Player of the Month card. Here’s a look at all the requirements.

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in squad: 11

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the POTM Son SBC:

Premier League

Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

Oberdorf (87 OVR)

Hoijberg (84 OVR)

Casteels (84 OVR)

Magull (87 OVR)

Alderweireld (84 OVR IF)

Alexander Arnold (86 OVR)

Sule (84 OVR)

Boattin (84 OVR)

Bronze (87 OVR)

Harder (84 OVR)

SBC Cost: (80.5K)

Top Form

Parejo (86 OVR)

Hojbjerg (84 OVR)

Talisca (84 OVR IF)

Bronze (87 OVR)

Sule (84 OVR)

Kobel (87 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Campbell (84 OVR)

Martinez (87 OVR)

Odegaard (87 OVR)

SBC Cost: (80.45K)

87-Rated Squad

Campbell (84 OVR)

Ginter (84 OVR)

Shaw (85 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Oblak (88 OVR)

Popp (88 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Trippier (85 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Rapinoe (85 OVR)

SBC Cost: (103.9K)

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

87-Rated Squad

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Renard (88 OVR)

Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Laporte (85 OVR)

SIlva (88 OVR)

Ona Batlle (85 OVR)

Popp (88 OVR)

Ilestedt (84 OVR)

Kimmich (88 OVR)

Weir (84 OVR)

Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

SBC Cost: (104.3K)

88-Rated Squad

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Frohms (85 OVR)

Kane (90 OVR)

Trippier (85 OVR)

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Rodri (89 OVR)

Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Popp (88 OVR)

Martens (84 OVR)

SBC Cost: (165K)

88-Rated Squad

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Frohms (85 OVR)

Kane (90 OVR)

Trippier (85 OVR)

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Rodri (89 OVR)

Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

Silva (88 OVR)

Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Popp (88 OVR)

Martens (84 OVR)

SBC Cost: (165K)

Total SBC cost

When it’s all said and done, this SBC will set you back around 700K. Fortunately, players have 30 days to complete all six teams. This SBC expires on November 13.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Prices via FUTBIN.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?