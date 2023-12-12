EA FC 24 LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) November nominees & all winners

EA SPORTS has revealed the nominees for LaLiga’s November Player of the Month. Here’s how you can vote for POTM and see all the previous winners.

Player of the Month has been one of those promos that pooped up in recent years of FIFA and has created greater integration of what’s happening in games in the real world.

It has continued across into EA SPORTS FC as EA SPORTS are continuing to do POTM votes across the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and LaLiga. And even though we’re only a few weeks into the new game’s cycle, we’ve already had some pretty nice cards across the board.

When it comes to LaLiga, the powerhouse trio of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema may have all gone away, but there are still some really good players getting nods for Player of the Month. So, here are the nominees for November.

La Liga POTM nominees November 2023

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

Ayoze Pérez – Real Betis

Budimir – Osasuna

Boerja Mayoral – Getafe

Dovbyk – Girona

In terms of the nominees this month, the standout choice is Antoine Griezmann. He had an excellent performance and stole the limelight in Atletico’s win over RCD Mallorca. His nose for goals is still intact, so we might see him as a POTM nominee again.

Both Divbyk and Pérez have played key roles for Girona and Real Betis respectively. They’re worthy nominees and would also have pretty useful cards in Ultimate Team.

LaLiga POTM November 2023 winner

Antoine Griezmann is the winner of the EA FC 24 LaLiga Player of the Month for November. Griezmann had a wonderful season with Atletico Madrid, and helped secure the two wins that put his team in third place.

The Ultimate Team players are now able to obtain the new LaLiga POTM card with Antoine Griezmann on it by completing a Squad Building Challenge.

How to vote for LaLiga POTM for EA FC 24

If you want to make your voice heard and cast a vote, then it’s pretty simple. You just head over to the LaLiga POTM site and select the player you want to vote for.

Head over to LaLiga’s POTM voting page Click vote/vota hora Scroll to the player you want to vote for Click votar/vote on their page Submit your vote!

All LaLiga POTM previous winners in EA FC 24

As different Player of the Month awards are dished out, you’ll be able to check back through the full list of winners here.

August 2023: Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

September: Takefusa Kubo – Real Sociedad

October 2023: Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

November 2023: Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

